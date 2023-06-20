While Michael Schumacher Wept, Max Verstappen Chuckles at Making F1 History

After the latest win in the Canadian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen has achieved an incredible feat, something not many in the sport have managed to do. Verstappen picked up his 41st career win in Montreal and in doing so he went to level his race-winning tally with that of Ayrton Senna.

While this might have meant a lot to other drivers such as Lewis Hamilton or Michael Schumacher, the Dutchman seemed pretty chilled and relaxed about it.

Notably, Schumacher wept during the press conference of 2000 Italian Grand Prix after he managed to do the same as Verstappen. However, things are different for the two-time world champion as he looks forward to breaking many more records and this was indeed one important milestone.

Max Verstappen reacts to equaling Senna’s milestone

The Dutch driver had been content throughout the race finish even when he came to know he touched a rare milestone along with completing 100 race wins for the team. Even though he’s proud of his achievement, he is raring to go for more.

Speaking about this, the 25-year-old driver stated in the F1 Nation podcast, “I hate to compare different generations. From my side the only thing that I can say was when I was in Go Karting, I was dreaming about being a Formula 1 driver.”

“To tie with Ayrton is something incredible, and I’m proud of that. But, of course, I’d say I hope I’m not stopping here and we can keep on winning more races,” concluded the Dutch star.

Hamilton, a Senna devotee wishes Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton, the driver with the most wins in Formula 1 history has showered his blessing to Max Verstappen. He believes the defending champion still has a long career in the sport and anything is possible.

“He has got a very long career ahead of him so absolutely. Records are there to be broken and he has got an amazing team,” the seven-time world champion conveyed as per The Guardian.

Admittedly, the Dutchman looked a little ecstatic despite claiming another milestone. It is believed that his current target is to claim the third world championship and go on level with Ayrton Senna, yet again.