Lando Norris Kneels Down His Character in Front of ‘Sir’ Lewis Hamilton on Livestream

It’s not an unusual sight to see fans bow in front of Sir Lewis Hamilton. After all, the man has the stature of a demigod in F1 owing to his unmatched achievements. However, you seldom see active drivers who compete against him do that. Lando Norris did just that for the F1 royalty albeit in the virtual world.

Norris recently took to Twitch to stream his Fortnite gameplay. Waiting for the game to start in the virtual lobby, Norris had a bit of fun. Surrounded by a bunch of Hamilton characters, Norris exclaimed, “Oh, it’s LuLu!” For the uninformed, “LuLu” is the name fans of rival drivers use to put down Hamilton when sharing banter.

Quickly realizing what he’d done, the McLaren driver quickly bowed in front of the Hamilton characters to make amends. However, he burst into laughter immediately when he realized that his character’s face almost touched one of the Hamiltons’ crotch.

For the ones wondering what the Hamilton character is, Fortnite recently launched two new characters. One was Lewis Hamilton himself and the other was his dog, Roscoe. The move came as a pleasant surprise to the LH fans who let their joy known on different socials with the screen grabs of their gameplay with the new character.

How Lando Norris is enjoying the F1 offseason

Lando Norris is a man of many talents. Away from the F1 track, he’s an avid golfer, a DJ, and an entertaining livestreamer. However, as the F1 season was on, he hardly ever got time to stream and connect with his fans on Twitch.

After a long hiatus, the Briton took to the streaming website earlier this month. The day, however, turned into an embarrassment for him as fans trolled him for using a broken Tupperware container to eat old food. Say what you will but the man knows how to keep his audience entertained and is willing to push boundaries to give them a laugh.

In a recent stream, the McLaren man admitted that he was contemplating streaming on OnlyFans. Apart from that, he constantly kept using sexual innuendoes that made even his teammate exclaim, “You are in a very h*rny mood today, and I am loving it!”

At one point he went as far as telling his mate to “come to daddy”. Sexual noises were a common occurrence throughout the stream. The one that caught his friend’s attention was when Norris moaned his own name!

The highlights from the stream surely took X (formerly Twitter) by storm.

