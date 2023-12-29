Ian Poulter Reveals Billy Horschel Demanded $45 Million to Join LIV Golf

In an online banter, it’s been revealed that Billy Horschel claimed $45 million to switch to LIV Golf. Ian Poulter made the claim in a social media exchange. The golf world is yet to cope with Jon Rahm‘s defection, and a new rumor has already started.

The news unraveled during a feud between Horschel and Poulter. Ian posted a video displaying his swinging speed. As this came to the attention of Horschel, he took a smart jab at the golfer, saying, “one of those guys that over exaggerate their club head speed.”

Billy posted a chart of swing speed, and according to that, Ian’s speed was 110 mph. But Ian defended himself, stating his swing speed is 115 mph. But the story doesn’t end here. How did Horschel’s news come to light?

Billy Horschel is Allegedly Considering LIV Golf

Billy Horschel has seven PGA Tour wins and has been a loyalist on the circuit for over a decade. But as per recent reports, the Florida-based player is thinking of a switch. Engaged in an online strife, Billy was exposed by Ian. Poulter stated that Billy asked for $45 million to go to LIV.

“It’s alright Billy… I’m normally ok with numbers.. So I got it wrong by about $9 Million per MPH difference that you asked for to come join LIV. What’s a few numbers between friends.”

They were teammates and stood in third place in the Franklin Templeton Shootout. Poulter defected to LIV last year and he received around $20 million. It is to see whether his claims about his old friend are true or not.

Apart from this, Tony Finau was thought to be switching to LIV, but the claims were turned down by the golfer, and no sooner did he disclose his 2024 schedule. Staying loyal to the tour are Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland, who received LIV contracts, but went on to deny them. They plan to continue with the Regal Sports Association and not be a part of the LIV circuit anytime soon.