Lando Norris Once Again Spotted With Joao Felix’s Ex Girlfriend Magui Corceiro Triggering Dating Rumors

With drivers enjoying the season break, Lando Norris recently went out for a special meal alongside Portuguese Soccer player Joao Felix’s ex-girlfriend, Magui Corceiro. This isn’t the first time people saw the two hanging out together, leading to rumors about them dating each other.

A few months ago, people spotted Norris driving Corceiro around the streets of Monaco while she was still dating Felix. Norris was quick to address the situation as he said he was not in a relationship with Corceiro and called the people out for jumping to conclusions without having much information about their meeting. The British driver said, “It seems I can’t have friends nowadays, can’t be seen with someone without somehow being in a relationship.”

Norris now finds himself in a similar position, with a picture uploaded on X by ‘Katie,’ where he is sitting alongside Corceiro in a restaurant. Fans are now wondering about his dating life, and many believe the duo are seeing each other, but are yet to make their relationship public.

Lando Norris hasn’t been in a relationship since his last break up

Currently single in the eye of the public, Norris last dated Portuguese model and social media influence, Luisinha Oliveira. The two were together for eight months before splitting up in September 2022. Meanwhile, Felix and Corceiro were in a much longer relationship, starting from the soccer player’s days in Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

However, things took a turn for the worse between the pair when rumors surfaced of Corceiro allegedly cheating on Felix. During Felix’s tenure as a loanee with Chelsea, reports suggested Corceiro had been unfaithful to him and cheated on him with Tottenham defender Pedro Porro. Furthermore, certain reports also claimed of a brewing relationship between her and the McLaren while she was still seeing the Chelsea man.

A few weeks later, reports came in of Corceiro and Felix restarting their relationship, but the soccer star denied all such claims as soon as he found out about them. 21-year-old Margarida ‘Magui’ Corceiro is a famous actress and a model from Portugal, currently featuring in a show called ‘Strawberries with Sugar.’