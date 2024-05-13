Lando Norris Partially Agrees With Fan Saying $85 McLaren Papaya Merch Is the ‘Worst’

In a recent chat on the BBC Radio 1, Lando Norris addressed some unpopular opinions. In the radio show’s popular segment, one fan came on and discredited the famous Papaya colors of McLaren. Despite being initially shocked by the viewpoint on the color scheme, the McLaren man warmed up to it.

When Ellie the fan confessed, “McLaren has the worst colored merch in F1,” both Norris and the host were shocked. He even questioned it asking, “The papaya?” However, the McLaren star came around when the fan explained the color didn’t suit them.

He said, “I agree it doesn’t work for me in the winter, but it does in the summer. As soon as my tan comes back, the papaya I can pull off. In the winter I’m a little bit more afraid.”

Ellie did earn some brownie points by stating that McLaren and Norris are their favorite. However, it’s just the papaya-colored merchandise that doesn’t have their fancy.

After a bit of convincing, both the host and the McLaren star were on board with the unpopular opinion. The fan also confessed the MCL60 looks the coolest on the track earning further approval from the man leading the papaya army.

However, the last and final question in their interaction put Ellie on the back foot once again.

F1 fans lost all credibility with Lando Norris’ query

Soon after the Miami GP, the Brit launched new merch on his official website celebrating his first Grand Prix win. The merch in black and white read “Lando NoWins” with the “No” scratched out. The other iterations also have graphics of the Brit with the trophy all with the same text.

However, when Ellie was asked if they had a Lando NoWins t-shirt; her reply did not please the 24-year-old.

The fan confessed, “No I haven’t” to which Norris instantly said, “That’s a problem there, isn’t it?” However, the fan’s initial argument indeed hit down the hype around the famous papaya colors of McLaren.