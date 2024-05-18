Chael Sonnen Lauds Colby Covington’s ‘Rare’ and ‘Out of the Box’ Call-Out of Charles Oliveira

It looks like Colby Covington wants no piece of Ian Garry and is eyeing a massive “legacy” fight with former lightweight king Charles Oliveira. After the failed title shot attempt at UFC 296 last year, Covington is planning to return to the octagon with a plan of fighting the Brazilian. However, while fans are bewildered by the American’s callout, ex-UFC fighter Chael Sonnen was all in on the idea!

Much like Sonnen who had a sweet tooth for talking smack, ‘Chaos’ definitely knows his way to get a fight, and this time he is training his guns at ‘De Bronx.’ Interestingly, Sonnen even knows that a fight with the Brazilian is far from reality, but he reflected on the welterweight’s callout, saying,

“Calling out Charles Oliveira is not a fight which I believe he is going to get but the idea and the concept I’m fully behind because what Colby’s doing is he’s trying to remind everybody what we all claim to know which is we’re going to make the biggest fights that people want to see and he’s reminding you the some of the biggest fights that people want to see, some of the super fights, some of this parody you got to come up with, it’s a little outside the box, isn’t always about a title and a contendership and he’s right and its a rare thing.”

Covington created a lot of smoke after he recently revealed his potential next opponents, including the former lightweight champion. Mentioning Oliveira’s move to welterweight, the American fired shots, taunting him to set the stage for a legacy fight. Speaking to popular MMA channel, Submission Radio, he welcomed Oliveira to welterweight and weighed in on a future bout while bashing the #1 welterweight contender Belal Muhammad at the same time.

Although ‘Chaos’ is trying to wreak havoc with his words, trashing Muhammad, essentially saying that the fighter is not deserving of a title bout, ‘he did meet his match when his rival Ian Garry exposed him.

Garry alleges Colby Covington is “ducking” him and has no plans of fighting

Colby Covington and Ian Garry have been going back and forth on social media for quite some time now. While such a circumstance can make one believe that the two are setting the stage and amping up the hype for a fight, Garry thinks Covington is not going to sign the contract against him.

Denouncing him, Garry claimed that the former WW interim champion was too scared to fight and he is shying away. Speaking on an ESPN MMA exclusive, the Irish fighter hurled fresh insults. He also relayed that while he is ready for the challenge and is all set to take on the American, Covington is trying his best to find excuses in order to dodge the fight.

As for Covington, he is on the back foot, especially after his lackluster performance against champion Edwards at UFC 296 and he really needs to up his stocks before the fandom writes him off.