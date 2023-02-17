Max Verstappen Signs His Lucky Charm Onesie for F1 Expert

Max Verstappen is arguably the most in-form driver in F1 currently. The Red Bull ace won the 2021 world championship after an epic battle with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and followed it up with a dominant championship win in 2022.

Verstappen has already surpassed the legendary career of F1 greats like Fernando Alonso, which has made him a fan favorite. The Dutch driver has his own merchandise line, which his fans buy and wear to show their support for him.

Didn’t think this week could get any better but… MAX SIGNED THE ONESIE!!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QFTBFtdIfr — Tom Bellingham (@TomP1Bellingham) February 16, 2023

In a recent social media post, F1 expert Tom Bellingham posted a picture of himself with Verstappen. Bellingham had a onesie in his hand that had Verstappen’s branding, and it was signed by the 2-time world champion himself.

“Didn’t think this week could get any better,” Bellingham said. “Max signed the onesie!” Verstappen’s branded onesie is available on multiple online shopping websites, but his official merchandise costs $20.

Max Verstappen set to make return to Drive to Survive

Drive to Survive has been one of the most important factors behind F1’s recent growth, and Verstappen was one of the stars in the initial seasons. However, he decided to opt of being a part of season four of the show.

This was a huge miss for the fans, because the 2021 season was going to be featured in season 4 and it was a campaign that saw one of the most brilliant fights with Hamilton take place. Fans wanted to see behind the scenes access & hear Verstappen’s point of view in this title battle, but they were left disappointed.

The 25-year-old refused to be a part of Netflix’s interviews. However, for fans of the show and the Dutchman, exciting news awaits. This is because Verstappen will be a part of season 5 of the show which is set to release on 24th February 2023.

Why did Verstappen snub Netflix in 2022?

Even though Drive to Survive has contributed massively to F1’s growth, there are plenty of people who criticize the show. Multiple figures in F1 and fans have called Netflix out for adding fake drama to the show to create false narratives.

Starring Max Verstappen as himself 🎬🍿 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 16, 2023

Verstappen feels that Netflix’s angles have led to fans changing their perception of him. That is why he openly slammed Netflix and the shows producers ahead of the 2022 season and insisted that he won’t be part of something that is fake and creates unnecessary drama.

For Verstappen to be brought back to the show, the directors had to promise him that they won’t take a similar approach in season five.