mobile app bar

Lando Norris Refuses to Sacrifice Precious Moment With McLaren to Film Drive To Survive With Netflix

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
British driver LANDO NORRIS (McLaren F1 Team) celebrating in the pitlane after the 2024 FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit

British driver LANDO NORRIS (McLaren F1 Team) celebrating in the pitlane after the 2024 FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Lando Norris may not have tasted personal glory in the form of the Drivers’ Championship in 2024. But last Sunday, by securing a win in Abu Dhabi, he brought smiles to the faces of hundreds of McLaren employees, who were euphoric thanks to their first Constructors’ title since 1998. Norris was also savoring the moment, rather than documenting it.

Norris was in the middle of celebrating with the papaya squad when a voice could be heard (as per a clip on X) asking him to film for Drive to Survive, the famous Netflix docuseries that has skyrocketed F1’s popularity over the years.

The Bristol-born driver’s response was simple. “No, I’m with my team I am sorry.” 

McLaren had gone through some pretty rough years since their last title win with off-track scandals, financial difficulties, and mechanical limitations sending them to the back of the grid in the mid-2010s. That’s why this victory was so special, and the entire team gathered in front of their garage at the Yas Marina Circuit to celebrate by clicking a picture together.

Norris would have rued missing this moment. After all, he too, placed his complete faith in McLaren despite their shortcomings in previous seasons.

At one point, strong rumors linked him to Red Bull but each time he responded by reaffirming his belief in the Woking-based squad. Even before they became a race-winning team, Norris signed a long-term deal that would keep him at McLaren beyond 2026.

The memories Norris and Co. made in Abu Dhabi were unforgettable, for sure. But this wasn’t Norris’ end goal. His promise after the race? Adding the Drivers’ title to his collection next year.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these