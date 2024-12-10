Lando Norris Refuses to Sacrifice Precious Moment With McLaren to Film Drive To Survive With Netflix

Lando Norris may not have tasted personal glory in the form of the Drivers’ Championship in 2024. But last Sunday, by securing a win in Abu Dhabi, he brought smiles to the faces of hundreds of McLaren employees, who were euphoric thanks to their first Constructors’ title since 1998. Norris was also savoring the moment, rather than documenting it.

Norris was in the middle of celebrating with the papaya squad when a voice could be heard (as per a clip on X) asking him to film for Drive to Survive, the famous Netflix docuseries that has skyrocketed F1’s popularity over the years.

The Bristol-born driver’s response was simple. “No, I’m with my team I am sorry.”

“you should go, do your episode for dts”

“no i’m with my team sorry.” ‍↕️‍↕️‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/HpjBg4aUxJ — paige (@landospov) December 10, 2024

McLaren had gone through some pretty rough years since their last title win with off-track scandals, financial difficulties, and mechanical limitations sending them to the back of the grid in the mid-2010s. That’s why this victory was so special, and the entire team gathered in front of their garage at the Yas Marina Circuit to celebrate by clicking a picture together.

Norris would have rued missing this moment. After all, he too, placed his complete faith in McLaren despite their shortcomings in previous seasons.

At one point, strong rumors linked him to Red Bull but each time he responded by reaffirming his belief in the Woking-based squad. Even before they became a race-winning team, Norris signed a long-term deal that would keep him at McLaren beyond 2026.

The memories Norris and Co. made in Abu Dhabi were unforgettable, for sure. But this wasn’t Norris’ end goal. His promise after the race? Adding the Drivers’ title to his collection next year.