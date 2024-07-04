mobile app bar

Lando Norris Reveals Why He Failed the Driving Test – “I’m Not Really Good at That”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Lando Norris Reveals Why He Failed the Driving Test - “I’m Not Really Good at That”

In the buildup to the British Grand Prix, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri dropped an appearance at the Heart Breakfast show with Amanda Holden. Norris took the opportunity to reveal that he had failed his driving test. It was only the second time around that the 2024 Miami GP winner passed.

Norris explained that he had failed the theory part of his driving test. He said, “I failed my theory. The part where you have to think! I’m not really good at that, so…” This confession allowed the hosts to rope the duo into a battle of the wits – two of the hardest questions on the theory part of a driving test.

 

The very first question was about braking distances. Norris played it safe with his answer about braking early. This prompted his “special examiner”, who was none other than David Coulthard, to say that if he wants to win the British GP, this weekend, he will have to brake later!

In the end, Piastri beat his teammate resoundingly. The Briton was unable to answer any of the questions correctly. However, the #81 driver aced the test proving that Norris did fail his driving test theory the first time.

Lando Norris has his eyes on the prize with British GP fast approaching

The mood in the UK is filled with optimism and excitement as the 2024 British GP is right over the horizon. Fans have been waiting to see McLaren and Norris at Silverstone ever since it became clear that the #4 driver is a potential title rival to Max Verstappen.

Norris revealed that as the weekend has kept getting closer, his levels of excitement have increased, too. He aims to give the home crowd an unforgettable experience, and his sole objective is to win his home Grand Prix.

Norris does concede that he still feels the adrenaline and rush from his first F1 victory at Miami, just a couple of months ago. However, he knows he needs to move on. He wants to win again and his entire focus is now on maximizing his weekend at the iconic Silverstone Circuit.

