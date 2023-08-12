23 Years Before Investing $44,000,000 on Lando Norris, Adam Norris Used to Spend Nights at His Workplace to Build His $250,000,000 Fortune

Lando Norris’ father Adam Norris reportedly paid around $44,000,000 for a period of five years to have his son in McLaren’s esteemed seat. The British businessman had to pay this huge sum of money between 2017 to 2021 to make his son Lando’s dream come true. However, the huge fortune belonging to the Norris family didn’t come easily. Adam Norris had to hustle by spending nights at his office to build his mammoth $250,000,000 net worth. This was 23 years before he paid to secure his son’s place at McLaren, as revealed in Lando Norris: A Biography by Ben Hun.

Norris Sr. is one of the renowned men from Bristol, United Kingdom, and one of its wealthiest citizens. Last year, he appeared in The Sunday Times Young Rich List in 2022 in joint-85th position.

Admittedly, it is also very clear that the 51-year-old became very famous once his son made a name for himself in F1. However, none of this was easy for him as he was a son of a farmer. He had to build everything from scratch to reach his way to the top.

Norris Sr’s struggle story before he acquired his wealth

Adam Norris’ struggle to become what he is today began back in 1993 when he started working as a financial advisor. Following this, he associated himself with Pension Direct, which is the pension arm of Hargreaves Lansdown in 1998.

Norris Sr. soon began to excel as the pension manager and now has become a successful e-scooter entrepreneur. Today, he runs Pure Electric and it is Europe’s fastest-growing electric scooter business.

However, nothing has been easy for him as he used to sleep in his office and use the office’s shower to save time at work. He was also reported to stay back later than his co-workers and arrive before them. He did all of this in order to stay ahead of his competitors, and build a big business empire.

And now, coming into 2023, his hard work seems to have paid off. Most importantly his investment in his son Lando, has reaped benefits, both on a personal and professional level.

Lando Norris justified his father’s investment

Lando Norris is one of the most talented drivers in F1 at the moment. If the British driver decides to walk away from McLaren now, there will be teams like Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari ready to sign him up. All the beforementioned teams are reportedly interested in the Bristol-born driver.

This shows how good Norris has been over the years. With that, he has made himself the star at McLaren and in doing so, earned a paycheck, that justifies his father’s investment. Admittedly, Adam Norris’ sizeable investment also helped the Woking-based team during their slump period as they needed a massive inflow of cash.

With Lando Norris becoming more and more successful, Adam Norris’ surge in popularity has also been very noticeable. The father-son duo are often seen in the paddock and given how McLaren improved recently, they will be hoping to celebrate a win together soon.