Lando Norris Urged by Friends To Exploit Fragile Max Verstappen-Sergio Perez Relationship & Ditch McLaren F1

Lando Norris is undoubtedly one of the greatest young talents we’ve seen in F1. However, over the last couple of years, it has been no secret that they have wasted his talents at McLaren. Especially now, Norris could be a driver who could at least fight for a championship but is sat in a car that laps around at P19.

What could be looked at as a George Russell-Williams-type situation, Norris has proved himself as a newbie but hasn’t been able to do the same as an experienced driver. Even his friends analyze the entire situation after a disappointing start to the season and wonder if Norris should keep his options open.

Lando Norris encouraged to close McLaren doors

Putting it simply, YouTuber Tommo said, “he’s done what he can in that car. I don’t feel like he can prove much more.” Rightfully adding that the sport is all about making the right decision at the right time, they urge the 24-year-old to look beyond his loyalty.

Hard work never stops. We’ll be back pic.twitter.com/j4oqzORMHS — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 5, 2023

Haydon Gullis, another F1 content creator, considers that McLaren has been trying to improve itself behind the scenes with a new wind tunnel, upgraded factory, etc. However, the question arises- how long will Norris wait?

Instead, Norris is advised to throw in his hat for the Red Bull seat should his fortunes change. “[If] there’s a fallout again in that relationship between Max and Perez where it is unworkable in that team, they could be looking around.”

With McLaren nowhere near the P3 or even P4 fight, one question gets thrown for discussion: “how many times until you get tired of that?” Norris is bound to McLaren till 2025- that is two more career-defining years potentially wasted in the middle of the pack. Will Norris stick to his guns and bleed Orange till there’s no more left to give, or will McLaren eventually propel him to the position he deserves to be in?

Norris puts his faith in McLaren

Despite a deplorable run at Bahrain GP, Norris was optimistic. After a nightmare of never-ending pit stops, Norris keeps it light. “The best thing is the mechanics did a lot of pit stop practices. That’s the biggest positive.” The young driver pushed his car to P11 on Saturday, only to cross the checkered flag behind the rest of the grid.

Hear from Lando and Oscar after the #BahrainGP. 🇧🇭 Thank you for your support. 🧡 #FansLikeNoOther We keep pushing. pic.twitter.com/6wYROhPWxP — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 5, 2023

Norris had responded to the possibility of becoming a Red Bull driver with a firm no, choosing to stick with the team he calls family. However, after what can only be described as an unpromising start to a very long season, Norris might have to reconsider his options- approaching his career with the head, and not the heart.