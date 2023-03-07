Max Verstappen-Sergio Perez Ego Clash Continues As Golden Boy Once Again Rebels Against Red Bull Orders In Bahrain

One of the low points in Max Verstappen’s career isn’t related to his performance or even a low race finish. Many would argue that the battle with Sergio Perez at the 2022 Brazilian GP, where the already crowned champion refused to boost his teammate, was a moment that broke hearts everywhere. Although the situation has been watered down between Max Verstappen and his teammate, the memory remains fresh.

This was the first instance where Verstappen had blatantly disobeyed his team and strayed away from their plan. Now, at the season opener in Bahrain, Verstappen had once again turned a deaf year to Red Bull.

Max Verstappen ignores Red Bull orders

In a very comfortable lead over the rest of the grid, Max Verstappen took his laps around the Bahrain International Circuit with no competition. With Sergio Perez having a minor battle to regain the P2 he started with, at the end of the day, the easy 1-2 was already in the bag for the Milton Keynes outfit.

📻 "That’s exactly the start we wanted and needed. Perfect 1-2." 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/xFpln06DM0 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 5, 2023

Thus, to lower the risk of things going South for the brand-new challengers, Max Verstappen was asked to slow down while having almost a 15-second lead from his nearest car, Checo, in the sister Red Bull.

However, egos clashed once again, as Max Verstappen refused to do so unless they gave Perez the same order as well. ” I don’t mind slowing down, but we both slow down.”

His race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, tried breaking it down to him, reassuring him that there was no competition between the two and once again pleading with his driver to slow down. However, Verstappen retorted with a blunt reply, “I’m going to get bored of this, so please do it.”

Odd for Verstappen, who not only maintained a comfortable lead but is walking on thin ice after the troubles of the Brazilian GP. Could this distrust spark internal conflict between the two drivers over the course of the season?

Sergio Perez draws an icy conclusion to Verstappen relationship

Sergio Perez has clarified that Verstappen’s antics do not bother him. After the events of the Brazilian GP, clearly, there was some love lost. Perez, after rolling through the initial fury, focuses on his team instead.

Ignoring the other side of the garage, Checo explained, “I am working very hard with the engineers on my side to make sure we are able to go onto the next step.”

Taking the necessary steps to force his way into the championship conversation, Perez is going to be relentless, and rightly so. With a car as competitive as the RB-19, anything is possible. And so, the Bulls lock their horns as the fight for the crown begins.