mobile app bar

Lando Norris Urged to Be ‘Ruthless’ and Stop Seeking Fair Fights to Win Championship

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lando Norris Urged to Be 'Ruthless' and Stop Seeking Fair Fights to Win Championship

Lando Norris

Credits- IMAGO

After weeks of refusing to intervene in an intra-team battle, McLaren has finally decided to prioritize Lando Norris in the Drivers’ championship. It has asked Oscar Piastri to help his teammate in any way he can. Norris, however, continued to insist that he wanted to win on merit, an approach that Adam Wylde of the Nailing the Apex podcast disagreed with.

Ahead of the Azerbaijan GP weekend, Norris emphasized that he wanted a fair fight for the World title. Wylde, however, during a session with Tim Hauraney, could not get his head around it.

Meanwhile, his co-host Tim Hauraney added, “Yeah, you have to be ruthless as a driver.”

So far, Norris has seemed comfortable with McLaren’s approach of allowing Piastri to challenge him. However, after the Italian GP, it became clear that this strategy could hurt both McLaren and Norris in the championship standings. The Woking-based team realized that having two ‘lead’ drivers could cause major issues.

Hauraney referenced the rivalry between Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna in the late 1980s—a bitter feud that got so ugly, that they eventually preferred crashing into each other rather than letting the other win.

Taking the same into consideration, Piastri‘s approach would be a welcome sight for McLaren.

Piastri pained but on board with the team’s orders

Consistently fighting for race wins, the Australian driver was certainly not happy to back off from the challenge. Calling it a painful decision, Piastri detailed how he understood that for the greater good of the team, he had to help Norris finish in places higher than him.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, doesn’t believe Piastri is the type of driver who can be labeled as a ‘number 2’. According to him, both McLaren drivers are so talented that it’s difficult to pick an outright lead. However, he added that this was McLaren’s problem, not his.

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these