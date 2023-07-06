Lando Norris Wary of Brad Pitt Spoiling Race Start as $145,000,000 Hollywood Movie Gets Permission for Crucial Grand Prix Moment

This weekend, Brad Pitt joined the entire F1 contingent for the British Grand Prix. As per reports, he will film a few scenes of the movie he is co-producing with Lewis Hamilton on the Silverstone circuit. Mercedes has even developed an F2 car with a black and golden chassis that would look identical to an actual F1 car. It also got a team name— APxGP. However, Pitt would use that car during a crucial race stage, and Lando Norris fears the consequences.

A huge production team of Pitt is in Silverstone. A separate garage next to Ferrari has also been dedicated to the movie crew, where they have placed the hoarding of Sonny Hayes, the character played by Pitt in the movie.

The extensive availability of the track to the movie crew is something that everyone is not fine with. And as per Guily Duchessa, Pitt will also be a part of the formation lap, which is bothering the McLaren star.

Lando Norris thinks race start could be compromised

Before the start of the race, every car on the grid takes a lap around the circuit to warm its tires and brakes. But during the press conference, Norris highlighted that Pitt could spoil the important phase before the race.

“I’ve heard they’ll [APXGP] be joining us on the installation lap [on Sunday]. I just hope they don’t ruin that,” said Norris. Only Pitt will be filmed at Silverstone this weekend, as his co-star Damson Idris didn’t fly to the UK.

Idris would play Joshua Pearce, the young talented F1 driver in the movie who Pitt’s character would mentor. The movie has generated enough hype, and this race weekend has given them most of the attention. Some drivers have even reacted to the modified F1 car driving on the track this weekend.

Pierre Gasly want to ‘divebomb’ Pitt

On Thursday, drivers extensively talked to the media about seeing the F1 car designed for the movie. Pierre Gasly claimed he would be disappointed if he couldn’t divebomb Pitt on the track.

Meanwhile, his Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon funnily discussed the ‘potential upgrades’ APxGP will bring this weekend. And also talked about the peak ‘fitness’ of Pitt’s character.

So, if anything, the movie has got all types of attention this weekend. And in a way, it’s a good promotion for the film, which is gaining enough traction even if it can be termed poor as per its plot.