2 Months After South African Awakening, Lewis Hamilton Returned to the Studio to Fulfill Long-Awaited Promise

Lewis Hamilton has well-established his name in F1 as the most successful driver in the sport’s history. Yet, it’s no secret that the driver is more than that. Loving the life of glamour, Hamilton has dipped his toes in multiple pools including fashion, food, and his favourite- music.

The multi-faceted 38-year-old has an inclination to music and has even featured on a song under his alter-ego XNDA. And after years of teasing a release of his own music, he might just fulfil it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

After an enlightening pilgrimage to South Africa during the 2022 summer break, Lewis Hamilton may have returned more inspired than ever. The trip was a definite turn point for the driver, who extensively shared the insightful experience with his fans. What’s more, he took his fans on a journey in his own special way- a curated playlist of the sounds of South Africa.

While gifting his fans this playlist, Hamilton also mentions the effect these tracks had on him. “The energy and love for music here really resonates with me…” Two months after this experience, Lewis Hamilton was spotted making the most of all the newfound inspiration.

Lewis Hamilton teases fans with a sneaky appearance

Popular South-African music producer duo Major League DJz linked up with the F1 champ in a moment so huge, he absolutely had to share it with the world.

Hamilton is seen bopping his head to what can only be a listening session as amapiano beats play in the background. Giving the fans what they want, the producer captioned the post: “Connecting the dots”

Hanging out with our bro @LewisHamilton in studio… connecting the dots….. pic.twitter.com/ifmdEABD0U — AMAWELE 👑 (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) October 18, 2022



Has the moment finally arrived? After the hush-hush release of Pipe with Christina Aguilera, is F1’s musical genius ready to share his art with the world?

Hamilton might have to hit pause on the music

As much as this track list would be hot on the market, Hamilton may have other things in store for him.

The tumultuous 2022 season has far from deterred Hamilton from his path to the record-breaking 8th championship. After healing the wounds of his past, the frontrunner is ready to take back his crown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@mercedesamgf1)

In true Lewis Hamilton styles, the Knight claimed, “Our goal is to win a World Championship. I’m not thinking about eight… I think about a championship like it’s my first.”

Ready to bring the championship back to Brackley, the legend has made his war cry heard. As the clock ticks to the first race of the season, will Hamilton and his Silver Arrows finally claim their redemption?