Yuki Tsunoda Responds to Content Creator AngryGinge for “Sugar-Free Red Bull” Taunt at VCARB

British content creator AngryGinge, who has over a million followers on Instagram, has been celebrating his success after Red Bull signed him as their first-ever UK-based content creator in their gaming team. However, one driver from the Red Bull family who does not seem particularly impressed is Yuki Tsunoda.

Soon after AngryGinge referred to RB as “sugar-free Red Bull,” the Japanese driver responded to him by explaining how the Faenza-based team has its own identity. “Welcome to Red Bull AngryGinge. Remember it is Visa Cash App RB, not Red Bull sugar-free“.

Although both individuals had this exchange in good spirits, Tsunoda’s seriousness even caught AngryGinge off guard. AngryGinge just had a laugh and replied “It’s awkward“. This hilarious exchange between the two began after AngryGinge failed to understand how there are two Red Bull teams on the grid.

“Wait I thought that was Red Bull. There cannot be two (Red Bulls),” said AngryGinge before labeling RB as a “Sugar-free Red Bull“. If AngryGinge thought this exchange between him and Tsunoda was “awkward,” he could find himself in hot waters if Red Bull ever finds out that he is a Lando Norris fan.

How did AngryGinge become Norris’ fan?

Earlier this year, Norris appeared on AngryGinge’s livestreams to play Valorant with him. Since both have a good sense of humor, it barely took any time for them to click.

The two got on such good terms that Norris once even mocked AngryGinge for not being able to afford to dine at Wagamama, an Asian food restaurant chain. AngryGinge recalled the same on one of his streams as he quoted Norris,

“Have you been to Wagamama? I went, ‘No, I’ve not been to Wagamama.’ He (Norris) looked at me and he spoke to me like, ‘You f*cking peasant!’ You f*cking what, because I’ve never been to Wagamama. I can’t believe it!”

Although AngryGinge usually does not follow F1, as seen by his sheer ignorance when he refers to RB as “Red Bull sugar-free” in the other video, he does now thanks to Norris. The British content creator also celebrated Norris’ podium at the Australian Grand Prix and was delighted to see the McLaren driver receive a trophy.