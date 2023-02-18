“That’s How I Beat 2x Champion Fernando Alonso” – Esteban Ocon won’t give any special treatment to newcomer Pierre Gasly

Esteban Ocon gave a warm welcome to Pierre Gasly, who replaced Fernando Alonso as Alpine’s 2023 driver. The all-Frech lineup unveiled its 2023 challenger, the A523 in London on February 16th.

Both Ocon and Gasly are from Normandy and were good friends of each other during their karting days. However, the pair had a fallout as both competed fiercely against each other.

While the duo have settled their differences, they have vowed to work together and focus on the team goal. But F1 drivers are notoriously competitive, it won’t take time for sparks to fly if an incident occurs.

Ocon says Gasly and he can never be “Best Friends”

Alpine’s biggest challenge in 2023 will be to set the team dynamic straight. Both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly will be eyeing points and the one-off chance to grab a podium. So, there could be times when the duo are battling each other.

Ocon, who enters his 4th season with Alpine has promised to cooperate with newcomer Gasly. While he believes that his teammate can add a lot of experience to the team, he is aware that Gasly is a competitor on the track.

We were just two little kids from Normandy with an impossible dream. Welcome to the Alpine family Pierrot, let’s make our team and our country proud On était juste deux gosses en Normandie avec un rêve qui semblait impossible. Bienvenue dans l’équipe Pierrot. @AlpineF1Team pic.twitter.com/3hGFDDNjKY — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) October 8, 2022

Ocon claims both he and Gasly are professionals. And after years of a strained relationship, he feels the duo need not be “best friends” to work together.

He shared, “We are never going to be best friends. But it’s important for us to keep the flow together, creating debate and solutions with the team,”

He feels the best way to approach 2023 will be to continue with his attacking style of driving. And there is no need to change his approach because of Pierre.

Esteban Ocon won’t change his racing style to accommodate Pierre Gasly

Ocon says he will continue to race aggressively against new teammate Pierre Gasly in 2023. For Ocon, his style of driving is a part of his identity and he wouldn’t change it for anyone.

He shared, “I’m a racing driver. I’m competing against everyone. That’s how I’ve been racing my whole life and that’s how I’ve succeeded and won titles in the past. And that’s how I’ve beaten Fernando.”

* * ⚫️ new helmet for 2023 let’s gooo part 2 coming soon… pic.twitter.com/wzKc0uJDWI — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) February 14, 2023

Ocon and Alonso sparred frequently throughout 2022 and this became a big issue for the team. Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer was often asked to separate the duo, especially in Hungary and Brazil where he ordered the drivers to not attack one another.

While Alonso criticised Ocon for being over-aggressive with his manoeuvres. Ocon claimed the Spaniard only did 2% of the work, with the remaining 98% burden left on his shoulders.

Ocon believes it won’t be any different with Gasly this year. He shared that it is important that both drivers work together and score points. But that won’t deter him from pushing hard.

