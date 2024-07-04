The Return of Roscoe and a $40,900 Watch: How Lewis Hamilton Arrived for the Media Day at British GP

Lewis Hamilton has always been one to make a stylish appearance at the start of a race weekend. And the media day ahead of the British Grand Prix was no exception as he made his way wearing a look from Dior which was put together by independent artist Eric Mcneal.

This time around, the seven-time champion was also accompanied by his famous pet bulldog, Roscoe, who has not been seen in the paddock for quite some time and this was a welcome surprise for the fans.

Hamilton’s outfit was a perfect blend of elegance and flair. He wore a blue and white floral jacket from Dior’s latest collection.

The jacket featured intricate blue floral patterns on a white background, making it a standout piece. He paired this with navy blue trousers, creating a striking contrast. A simple white T-shirt added a clean layer to his look.

Adding to his appearance, Hamilton sported a pair of sleek Octavian sunglasses, worth $820. However, the highlight of his accessories was the IWC Big Pilot’s Perpetual Calendar Top Gun Lake Tahoe watch, valued at $40,900.

This watch, a favorite of Hamilton’s, features a large 46.5 mm white ceramic case inspired by the winter landscape of Lake Tahoe. It boasts a black dial with four sub-dials for date, weekday, month, and moon phases, and a four-digit year display.

The black hands, finished with white Super-LumiNova, enhance visibility, while the stainless steel crown and case back ring complete the design. And while the 39-year-old’s look was the highlight of the media day, there was another driver who stood out in Silverstone.

Charles Leclerc brought along his pet Leo for the British GP

Hamilton wasn’t the only driver who brought a furry friend to Silverstone. Charles Leclerc also arrived with his dog, Leo. The young pup has become a familiar sight at races this year.

There have also been some superstitions surrounding Leclerc’s new pet. Some have suggested that whenever Leo makes his way to the races with Leclerc, the Ferrari driver ends up performing much better.

And if we were to look at Leclerc’s form in the recent races, he is going to need all the luck he can get to have a decent weekend. In the last three races, Leclerc had a DNF in Canada, finished fifth in Barcelona, and ended up 11th in Austria.