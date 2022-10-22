Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt have $140 million F1 movie meeting amidst US Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt are involved in the making of an F1 movie with a budget of $140 million, and Apple already buys its rights.

On Friday, Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt was seen at the Circuit of the Americas. His presence during the United States Grand Prix went viral, even though every year F1 race in the US is full of Hollywood celebrities.

Brad Pitt, who will be starring in a new F1 movie produced by Lewis Hamilton, is here in Austin 👀 (via @jeff_gluck) pic.twitter.com/qCVmZpUXhh — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 21, 2022

And the reason behind Pitt getting too much attention from the F1 media is Lewis Hamilton. The two prominent personalities from their respective fields will produce an F1 movie with a budget of $140 million.

The movie will also star Pitt, and Hamilton will be involved in guiding the film-making team over the sport’s technicalities. The project has gained so much attention that Apple has already bought its rights.

Brad Pitt came to COTA for a meeting

The Hollywood superstar arrived at the race venue for a reason and not for his leisure. According to a report by the Herald Scotland, the $300 million superstar was there to have a meeting with the seven-time world champion a day before for their movie.

Moreover, according to the source, the meeting was also attended by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. And Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media, Hamilton’s father, Anthony and stepmother, Linda, were also there.

Joseph Kosinski, the famous director who made Top Gun: Maverick, and is also the announced creator of this movie, joined the discussion on Thursday.

The meeting was reportedly done in a private room at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood Restaurant in downtown Austin. This project would be Hamilton’s first investment in a motion picture in Hollywood.

Lewis Hamilton aiming for a win

The 2022 season hasn’t been competitively rejoicing for the 103 Grand Prix winner. His W13 has been a level down to its successors, and soon into the season, everyone realized that it wouldn’t be able to vie for the championship against Red Bull and Ferrari.

Thus, Mercedes and Hamilton’s attention has already shifted for the 2023 season, and the development for the next season has been in full charge in Brackley.

However, Hamilton is also aiming for at least one win this year to boost the team’s confidence. Thus, his whole focus is to get at least a win this season, and with limited time left, he would be eyeing to fetch a win here.

