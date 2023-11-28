“A Mount Everest to Climb”: Toto Wolff on Mercedes’ Prospects in Challenging Red Bull for Title in 2024

Even though Mercedes sealed the P2 in the Constructors’ championship, Toto Wolff cannot be an entirely happy man. This is simply because the Silver Arrows are yet to conquer the grid and for that, they need to lock horns with Red Bull. Wolff believes that doing so would be like conquering Mount Everest.

Advertisement

Wolff said as per GP Blog, “When you win on a day-to-day basis, then you win P2, it reminds you that you lost P1. We need to take it on the chin. Be humble about it. And consider today as a good day. Nevertheless, there is a Mount Everest to climb in order to catch up with Red Bull.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GeorgeRussell63/status/1728816488356938199?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The Silver Arrows boss compared the Bulls’ supremacy with that of the height of the tallest mountain peak in the world. To put it into perspective, Max Verstappen and Co. took 21 victories out of 22 races in 2023. Furthermore, their total constructors’ championship points were 860, which is more than double what Mercedes and Ferrari have altogether [815].

Therefore, Wolff admitted that they need to be humble as they look to climb their way to the top. However, taking the competition to Red Bull will not be easy as Toto Wolff’s team also needs to take care of other promising rivals.

Mercedes and Ferrari to enter the 2024 title picture?

After a one-horse race in 2023, next year’s championship might treat fans to a rare four-horse race. While Red Bull is expected to come out on top, there are other teams that could potentially challenge the Milton-Keynes-based outfit.

Notably, not just Mercedes, but even Red Bull needs to look at the developments McLaren and Ferrari bring next year after their strong finish in 2023. McLaren in particular, shocked the world after finishing P4, despite starting the season horribly.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/1728852932077199620?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Even Aston Martin shone bright with Fernando Alonso leading the team to multiple podium finishes. From having a P7 finish in 2022, the British team made progress to finish in a respectable P5.

Nevertheless, Red Bull is still the hot favorite to win the title next year. This is simply because the Austrian team did not develop their car much after the summer break.