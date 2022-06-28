“Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel together in the same team” – F1 presenter Ted Kravitz picks the two world champions for his Notebook Racing Formula One team

F1 presenter and fan-favorite Ted Kravitz participated in Reddit’s AMA to answer fan questions and theories regarding Formula One

Ted Kravitz is one of the most likable personalities in the F1 paddock. He currently works as a presenter and analyst for Sky Sports News.

The 48-year-old is a fan favorite, especially for his Ted Notebook. It is a short segment where he walks around the paddock talking about the car and drivers.

He has over 20+ years of knowledge and experience in Formula One and Motorsports in general. Moreover, he became the right person to participate in the Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions.

The fan-favorite answered plenty of questions from the fans about his favorite drivers, tracks, and F1’s growth throughout the world.

Ted Kravitz’s ‘Notebook Racing Team’

There was one special question for Kravitz to answer. A Redditor known as Duncanspurs asked him to assemble his F1 team named “Notebook Racing Team” (NRT).

The choice however for Kravitz was to select 3 drivers filling three different requirements. 1 driver has to be from the current grid and 1 driver who has not won the driver’s championship.

To top it all off, the final choice was to choose a team principal who is currently an F1 driver on the grid in 2022.

Ted Kravitz picks Lewis Hamilton, Francois Cevert, and Sebastian Vettel

Kravitz used all his expertise to answer this one. The first driver he picked was the seven-times world champion, Lewis Hamilton. Who better to drive the car than someone who has won it all.

He picked up French international Francois Cevert as the driver who has not won the driver’s championship to accompany Hamilton.

Kravitz finally completed the F1 fan’s dream move letting Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel work together. The four-time world champion would head the Notebook Racing Team as the principal.

Check out and enjoy the Ted Kravitz AMA (Ask Me Anything) here.