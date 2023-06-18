Lewis Hamilton and Shakira’s Relationship Elicits Cheeky Response From Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff

The Formula 1 world has recently been hot on Lewis Hamilton dating Shakira rumors. After Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift, it was time for the Mercedes driver’s connection with the Pop Star as Toto Wolff got himself involved with a cheeky response.

Admittedly, there wasn’t anything significant to tie the duo together. Despite this, the F1 fraternity was over the moon after spotting Shakira at the recently concluded Miami GP and then at the Spanish GP.

The Colombian’s two back-to-back GP visits, the leisure times in Miami on the yacht, their identical surfing posts, and then the after-race group dinner with the Mercedes driver were enough to add fuel to the fire.

Wolff added his version to the Hamilton-Shakira rumor

As Hamilton and Shakira’s closeness has been spotted widely, reporters didn’t stop indulging the team principal in this. This was added to the fact that the Pop Star was reportedly spotted in the Silver Arrows garage, which sparked the dating rumor even further.

As Wolff was asked about it, the Mercedes boss had an insanely cheeky reply. As per a report published by Next Gen Auto, the Austrian boss said, “I didn’t see anything. I was just looking at my screen.”

Notably, Hamilton and Shakira’s relationship might just still be a rumor, but their behavior on and off track definitely hints at a potential closeness.

As seen in the case of Nicole Scherzinger, the ex-girlfriend of Hamilton, who was a regular face to support the British driver on race days. Seeing all these similarities, the Hamilton fans would love Shakira as the next F1 wag.

Hamilton and the relationship saga

Lewis Hamilton has led a very active life both on and off the track. As much as the seven-time world champion had won on his tally, his personal life was equally eventful with relationships and rumors.

After the breakup with Scherzinger after seven years of being together, the 38-year-old was also connected with the likes of Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and many more.

As things stand, the rumors about Shakira seem to be in a similar situation as none of them have opened up on this at any point. Furthermore, the People reported that Lewis Hamilton and Shakira, two single people currently have both tested the waters before making anything concrete.