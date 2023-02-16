Lewis Hamilton Plans To Launch Mission 44 in the United States To Enhance Racial Equality

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most famous personalities in the world not only because of his success in F1 but also because of all the off-the-track initiatives he has undertaken over the past few years to promote racial equality.

One way in which the British driver aims to create a fair and inclusive society is by promoting Mission 44. This is an organization he began to help ‘young people from underserved backgrounds to succeed.’

Hamilton came up with Mission 44 after his decade-long fight for social change. His first-hand experience of racial prejudice during his early education helps him understand the importance of addressing these inequalities in society.

Even though Hamilton is the only Black driver on the grid, over recent years other drivers such as Sebastian Vettel have also joined him in the fight against all forms of social discrimination.

For example, Vettel demonstrated his support for the LGBTQ community by wearing a pride rainbow t-shirt during the Hungarian Grand Prix two years ago.

Lewis Hamilton aims to expand Mission 44 to US & Africa

In an interaction with Sky Sports F1, the Briton shed light on his two most recent initiatives: Ignite and Mission 44. Hamilton said that he along with Mercedes F1 initially launched Ignite to support greater diversity and inclusion in motorsport.

He then also launched Mission 44, which he said ‘is at the core of his heart and is his passion project.’ Mission 44 works alongside existing organizations to help children from underprivileged backgrounds attain higher education.

After explaining how Mission 44 aids underprivileged children to close the societal gap in education and employment opportunities, he added that he also hopes to expand this initiative in the United States and Africa.

He ended by explaining how there was still a lot of work that needs to be done and that his organization would continue to raise more money to impact people in all these places positively.

How does Mission 44 help in achieving racial equality?

In order to achieve its mission of helping young people from underprivileged communities to succeed, Mission 44 collaborates with several stakeholders, focusing on three major goals: Education, employment, and empowerment.

Mission 44 aims to create a more inclusive education system by hiring more POC teachers and promoting an anti-racist school culture. They also work to improve social and emotional learning and reduce school exclusions.

As for employment, Mission 44 aims to create career pathways in STEM and the creative sectors. They hope to do so by providing information, giving advice and guiding youngsters to receive early career opportunities.

Lastly, Mission 44 aims to empower youth to be positive social changemakers by creating decision-making and social action opportunities.

