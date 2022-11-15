“Lewis Hamilton doesn’t need any prioritization”: Toto Wolff makes big claim on intra-Mercedes competition after Brazilian Grand Prix race

Nov 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Mercedes – AMG Petronas drivers Lewis Hamilton (left) and George Russell (right) during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party at Las Vegas Strip. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

In the turbo-hybrid era, this year has been the weakest for Mercedes. The Silver Arrows failed to win even a race until the Brazilian Grand Prix when George Russell first crossed the chequered flag.

With the final race remaining of the season, Lewis Hamilton has yet to win a race. Since the Briton debuted in the sport, there is no season in which he hasn’t won a race, but 2022 can be that year.

Imagine telling a young George Russell that one day he would lead his team to a 1-2, with Lewis Hamilton as his teammate 🤯#F1 #Motorsport #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/NDU1bDEoL6 — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) November 14, 2022

With Russell cementing his win this year, the question arises would Mercedes push for a Hamilton win? Considering it’s an auspicious personal record. But Toto Wolff says it’s not necessary.

Lewis Hamilton doesn’t need prioritization

Ahead of the final race in Abu Dhabi, Mercedes team principal Wolff was asked whether Hamilton would need a push for the win to maintain his personal streak, which no other driver is even near.

He replied, as per RacingNews365: “Lewis doesn’t need any prioritization, and it’s not what he ever would want. This race record of winning a race in every single season is less of a priority for him.”

In the last race, Hamilton wasn’t far away from the win. But Russell’s better start and the grid position gave him an edge. Also, the young Briton had a terrific race too.

Mercedes can topple Ferrari

In the initial phase of the season, it seemed like it was the season to be contested between Red Bull and Ferrari. But the Maranello-based team slipped in performances over the following races in the season, and the title quickly went to Red Bull.

However, in the last few races, Mercedes, almost forced to settle with the P3 in the standings, has massively gained over Ferrari. Now ahead of the final race, the Silver Arrows are only 19 points behind the Italian giants.

If Ferrari has a significant hiccup, then Mercedes can go on to topple them in the standings. The Brackley-based team was initially preferred for at least a win over a P2 finish in the standings this season to boost their morale for the 2023 season.

But if they overcome their rivals after the final race, it can do incredible validation for the 2021 F1 champions. It remains to be seen whether the most prominent F1 side maintains its fragile lead.

