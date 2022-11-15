“Thanks Lewis Hamilton for putting us to this blessing”: 13-time NBA All-Star Dwayne Wade grateful to Mercedes star for recommending African trip

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most popular athletes in the world. The seven-time F1 Champion has become one of the sport’s greatest over the years and has also used it as a platform to speak about matters that plague society. Hamilton has been a huge advocate for social and racial equality, something that added to his popularity outside F1.

Hamilton has previously stated just how much he wants an African country to be on the F1 calendar. He feels connected to the continent and feels that a Grand Prix would do both parties a lot of good. When there were rumors of South Africa being added to the 2023 schedule, Hamilton was one of the first to voice his support for it.

During the summer break earlier this year, Hamilton paid a visit to Namibia, which is in Africa. On social media, he told his fans that it was one of the most beautiful countries he had ever visited, and he certainly did not keep the joy to himself.

Hamilton has plenty of friends outside of F1. Some of them are huge stars in either the sports or the entertainment industry. After returning from Namibia, Hamilton suggested to his friend and 13-time NBA All-Star Dwayne Wade, that he should visit the Southern African nation. When Wade finally reached Namibia with his wife, he made sure to thank the Mercedes driver on his Instagram account!

Mercedes is back on top after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell’s masterclass in Brazil

The 2022 season went off to a very slow start for Mercedes and Hamilton in particular. George Russell managed to stay ahead of his teammate in what was a very slow W13, but both of them insisted that the team was on the right track.

Hamilton and the W13 finally started getting up to speed as the season progressed. At last week’s Sao Paolo GP, they had the best racing car and both Mercedes drivers dominated the weekend. They secured a 1-2 grid position after a great F1 Sprint and kept their heads to finish where they started in the main race as well.

Team principal Toto Wolff will be hoping that Hamilton and Russell carry forward this form into the season finale. Another one-two finish would increase their chances of finishing P2 ahead of Ferrari in the Championship.

