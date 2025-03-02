Lewis Hamilton Escapes the Spotlight by Zooming off on a $20,500 MV Agusta

While Lewis Hamilton has been busy with pre-season testing in Bahrain recently, the Briton always ensures that he has some leisure time during such breaks away from the track. Besides indulging in skydiving, surfing, and skiing, Hamilton is also a motorcycle enthusiast.

Amid the ongoing break, he would’ve had the time to ride an exquisite bike in his collection — the MV Agusta — per a clip that’s doing the rounds on social media. The video uploaded on Instagram by @monaco.by.tiim showcases a person with a height and body posture similar to Hamilton coming out of a building in Monaco to ride an Agusta F4, which is usually worth $20,500.

However, there’s a catch. The individual had a helmet on, which doesn’t really guarantee that it was the seven-time world champion who rode the MV Agusta F4. The uploader did continue shooting, though, as the person zoomed off on the motorcycle.

Regardless, the MV Agusta does hold a close connection with Hamilton. In fact, he had collaborated with the Italian motorcycle manufacturer to produce a customized version of the vehicle after his name. The Briton even gifted this MV Agusta F4 ‘Lewis Hamilton’ edition to one of his beloved friends and colleagues.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently revealed on Dax Shepard’s podcast that Hamilton gave him his special gift when the #44 driver had come for dinner at his house in Monaco.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timéo Roche (@monaco.by.tiim)

MV Agusta had produced only 44 units of the exclusive motorcycle with the former Mercedes driver, out of which he gifted the first one to Wolff. The Austrian recalled that Hamilton wanted to do so because he had never given him any gift before that.

Hamilton’s passion for motorcycles

It is possible that the individual riding the Agusta F4 in Monaco was in fact Hamilton despite the timing of the video clip being unclear. With the 40-year-old being in Bahrain only two days ago, the clip could easily be from last month when he was in the Principality.

Regardless, Hamilton does have an Agusta F4 in his collection, per several reports. The motorcycle has a 998 cc four-cylinder and a four-stroke engine that can produce a top speed of 185 mph.

He would naturally possess another one of the LH44 edition of MV Agusta F4, which is visibly different in its color and design. The special edition has a price tag of $72,000, which is over triple the price of the original F4.

Per other reports, Hamilton also owned a Ducati Monster 1200, which he purchased all the way back in 2014 when he won his first world championship with Mercedes. However, there is no concrete information available on whether he still has it in his garage or has sold it off like some of his cars, including the Pagani Zonda 760 LH.