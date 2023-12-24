Here’s Why Lewis Hamilton Always Hated His $11 Million Pagani

Lewis Hamilton owning a purple Pagani Zonda broke the internet when the seven-time world champion was first seen driving it. The custom-made Pagani was a huge fan favorite but Hamilton did not particularly like the $11 million car. In fact, he hated it to some extent and this in the end, resulted in him selling it.

The Mercedes driver, however, didn’t forget to reveal the reason why he didn’t like the Italian masterpiece. He spoke about this in 2021 with The Sunday Times. He admitted that it was “terrible to drive.”

He added that the Zonda 760 LH was the best-sounding car the Mercedes star ever owned, but also at the same time, the car was terrible in terms of handling.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thecarguy_/status/1143826580621471745?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hamilton sold his purple Pagani after seven years of ownership. The news of its sale arrived just a week after his Championship loss to Max Verstappen in 2021 in Abu Dhabi. He got the car all the way back in 2014 and kept the car in Monaco.

He was often seen driving the car around and was once involved in an accident in 2015. It was around then that Hamilton understood that the Italian beast was not very good in terms of handling. Furthermore, it was not as good as the Mercedes EQC SUV that he drives regularly. Therefore, the British driver sold the car to a new owner in the United Kingdom for a staggering $11 million, and in which the car did not have a perfect ending.

Lewis Hamilton’s Pagani suffered an accident again

Lewis Hamilton’s Pagani which he sold to a man in the United Kingdom suffered an accident in Wales. It came to light after a dash camera video went viral on X. The video was shared by Peter Powell who showed that the Zonda sped past their car and was going inside the Penmaenbach tunnel in Conway.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FastestPitStop/status/1691713493941063822?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A few moments later the car crashed. Therefore, it was the second time the purple Pagani suffered this fate. The driver of the car was the new owner and thankfully, he did not suffer any injury. He was British billionaire, Mark Radcliffe, an experienced racer with experience in British GT championships.

The majority of his wealth has come from the bulk of his fortune from Victorian Plumbing Firm, where he is the majority shareholder. Nevertheless, Lewis Hamilton, who is a renowned environmental advocate now, is not expected to go for such a high-priced gas car in the future.