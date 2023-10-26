HomeSearch

5 Years Before Roscoe’s 11th Birthday, Bizarre Story of Lewis Hamilton Freezing Roscoe’s Sperm For His Post-Retirement Plans Goes Viral

Srijon Jana
|Published October 26, 2023

IMAGO / Action Plus

Roscoe, easily one of the most integral and important parts of Lewis Hamilton‘s life, recently celebrated his 11th birthday. However, what has taken the F1 fanbase by storm on the occasion of Roscoe’s birthday is a five-year-old revelation by Hamilton wherein he claimed on the Beyond the Grid podcast that he has frozen Roscoe’s sperms and even explained the reasoning behind his decision.

On the podcast, Hamilton spoke about the beautiful relationship that he has always shared with dogs, starting from a Labrador that he had when he was a kid. He explained that after growing up, he wanted a dog of his own. He chose to get a bulldog because of their small size as well as their being extremely cute.

The Mercedes driver went through pictures of thousands of dogs and ended up choosing Roscoe as his first bulldog. Hamilton describes this as a great decision.

Lewis Hamilton reveals the reason behind this bizarre decision

The most bizarre part of the whole story about Roscoe, however, was Lewis Hamilton admitting that he had frozen Roscoe’s sperms as part of his post-retirement plans. The seven time world champion explained that he needed to get Roscoe neutered because of a weird problem. Roscoe kept waking up from his sleep and ejaculating everywhere which in turn scared him because he didn’t realize what was happening.

This forced Lewis Hamilton to get Roscoe snipped. But at the same time, the Briton wanted to breed Roscoe and thus, needed his sperm. Hamilton said, “I can’t not breed this boy. He’s such a handsome. And he’s got the kindest heart. So yeah, we’ve frozen it.

He then explained that this is all part of his retirement plans. Hamilton said, “Once I retire from racing, I settle down and have a family, I’m definitely going to get more Roscoes.

Fans left in shock upon learning the story

As Roscoe celebrated his 11th birthday, this weird story went viral once again with many fans who had no clue about this being shocked on learning. X user Lisa happens to be one of the fans who learnt about this recently.

Several other fans were also shocked and reacted similarly upon getting to know this story.

Regardless, it is evident how much Hamilton loves Roscoe. The seven-time world champion wants to carry forward his legacy in the years to come.

