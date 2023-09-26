Lewis Hamilton Faces His Worst Nightmare as Red Bull Fans Take Advantage of a Tricky Situation

Red Bull fans enjoyed themselves this past weekend after the team clinched their sixth Constructors’ Championship. Max Verstappen won the race in Japan and sent Red Bull fans all over the world into ecstasy. While fans of the Milton Keynes outfit enjoyed themselves for the team’s success, some of them also decided to play a prank on Lewis Hamilton.

Fans of the side ordered the Mercedes driver thousands of Red Bulls after they received the suite number of the Silver Arrows team. This incident was likely a nightmare for Hamilton for various reasons.

The obvious reason is that Red Bull are Mercedes’ arch-nemesis. Meanwhile, the second reason is that Monster, a rival to Red Bull, is one of Hamilton’s major sponsors.

How did Red Bull fans pull off the prank on Lewis Hamilton?

global247news.com put out a report about how fans ordered Lewis Hamilton several Red Bull drinks from Mercedes’ hospitality suite. The report states that fans noticed a bar code on a TV GAFF to place orders. Since this seemed as the best opportunity for some fans to cause chaos, several ordered Red Bull drinks for Hamilton.

Speaking of the same, an insider serving the drinks told global247news.com, “Everything was steady and regular, serving the Mercedes staff and corporate guests when suddenly, the ordering system went crazy. We were bombarded with thousands of orders for Red Bull drinks. Many appeared to be ordered for Lewis, George Russell and team principal Toto Wolff“.

The insider added that while they do stock Red Bull in the bar, they do not advertise the same for obvious reasons. They then concluded the remarks by laughing and stating that they need to change their bar code now.

As for Hamilton, there is another reason why this situation is perhaps a nightmare. This is because the 38-year-old once labeled Red Bull, who have now won six Constructors’ Championships, as a mere drinks company.

Hamilton once claimed he doesn’t know why Red Bull are competing in F1

Soon after Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull won their maiden Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship respectively in 2010, Lewis Hamilton claimed that the Milton Keynes outfit’s domination will end soon. The 38-year-old defended his remarks by simply stating that Red Bull “are not a manufacturer” and that they are just “a drinks company“.

“It’s a drinks company versus McLaren/Ferrari history. I don’t know what their plan is. Our team is building to become a bigger manufacturer, like Ferrari, and I can only see our team being there for a ridiculous amount of time,” said the former McLaren driver (as quoted by theguardian.com).

Hamilton’s statements have undoubtedly backfired as Red Bull have dominated the sport since then. Red Bull went on to win three more Constructors’ Championships from 2011 to 2013 to make it four consecutive titles.

That was not the end of their domination as a decade after, the Milton Keynes outfit are once again on top. The team beat second-placed Ferrari by 205 points in the Constructors’ Championship last year and are on course to even better that margin of victory this season.

As things stand, Red Bull have scored 623 points so far with six races remaining in the season. They have a whopping 318-point lead over second-placed Mercedes, who are still to win their first race this season.