12 Years After Lewis Hamilton Labeled Red Bull as a Mere “Drinks Company,” Max Verstappen’s Manager Makes Huge Statement of Intent Claim

Lewis Hamilton made headlines for all the wrong reasons 12 years ago when he took a massive dig at Red Bull. The Briton, who was driving for McLaren at the time, claimed (as quoted by theguardian.com) that Red Bull was nothing more than a “drinks company“. While the 38-year-old has admitted that he was wrong (as quoted by motorsport.com), the Milton Keynes-based outfit now seems to have made another statement of intent. Max Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen revealed in a recent interview with formule1.nl, how an energy drinks manufacturer will make history in 2026 when they will also produce their own engines in F1.

With the rules changing from the 2026 season onwards, Red Bull have a huge task on their hands as for the first time they will produce their own engines. The Austrian team announced a partnership with Ford earlier this year, which confirmed the same. While there is uncertainty about whether Red Bull will achieve their goals or not, Vermeulen explains why he is confident about the team’s project.

Max Verstappen’s manager has explained why he believes in Red Bull’s vision

There have been several concerns about the length of Max Verstappen‘s contract ever since he signed a long-term deal in 2022. This deal of his will expire at the end of the 2028 season. With doubts continuing to persist, Raymond Vermeulen was asked in a recent interview with formule.nl whether it was a gamble for Verstappen to extend his contract considering the fact that there will be a significant rule change from the 2026 season onwards.

Verstappen’s manager replied with an emphatic “no” before adding, “If an energy drink brand starts building its own engine, I think that is a statement. And then if a deal like with Porsche doesn’t go through, it’s just: listen guys, we have a vision at Red Bull, we believe in it and stay close to that idea. That was another indicator for us that we are at the right club“.

While there will undoubtedly continue to be immense uncertainty surrounding the new regulation changes of 2026, Verstappen dominating the sport at the moment, and in the near future seems to be an inevitability. The Dutchman has already claimed two consecutive titles and is on his way to a third victory this season.

12 years after Lewis Hamilton labeled Red Bull as a “mere drinks” company, Verstappen is dominating the sport with the very same team whereas the Stevenage-born driver is struggling at Mercedes.

What did Lewis Hamilton say about Red Bull back in 2011?

A few months after Red Bull won their first Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship with Sebastian Vettel back in 2010, Lewis Hamilton claimed that the Milton Keynes-based outfit’s domination will end soon. The Briton claimed that the likes of Ferrari and McLaren will not be able to tolerate a “drinks company” with no legacy dominating the sport.

“Red Bull are not a manufacturer. They are a drinks company. It’s a drinks company versus McLaren/Ferrari history. I don’t know what their plan is. Our team is building to become a bigger manufacturer, like Ferrari, and I can only see our team being there for a ridiculous amount of time,” Hamilton said (as quoted by theguardian.com) at the time.

Hamilton’s statement undoubtedly backfired as Red Bull went on to win three more world titles, in three consecutive seasons. Furthermore, they are dominating F1 at the moment, and are having arguably one of the most one-sided seasons of all time. Red Bull are on course to winning their second consecutive Constructors’ Championship this season, having already opened up a 256-point lead over second-placed Mercedes heading into the summer break.