Lewis Hamilton Failing as a Formula 1 Driver Would Make Him Pursue This Life-Long Dream

Lewis Hamilton, the most successful Formula 1 driver of all time, is often considered to be the face of the sport. However, one sometimes may wonder what his life would have been without F1. Being interested in fashion, Hamilton venturing into that domain wouldn’t surprise many. However, the actual answer is quite different!

In the Lewis Hamilton: Triple World Champion biography, author Frank Worrall reveals what career the seven-time world champion would have chosen had he failed as an F1 driver. Hamilton would have taken up music. Worrall talks about the Briton’s association with music from a young age to back his claim.

‘He plays the guitar and when he was younger he tried to set up his own band. A lot of his friends are involved in music so it is a big part of his life’, explained Worrall.

Hamilton being a fan of music and guitar in particular is not surprising. Over the last few years, he has shared several videos of himself playing the instrument, which fans have absolutely loved. Talking about the world of music, Hamilton admires many figures, including the likes of David Bowie and Pharrell Williams.

Failing in music too, however, would bring Hamilton back to the world of sports, says Worrall. Maybe not F1, but if Hamilton’s band hadn’t taken off, he would have pursued some other sport.

Lewis Hamilton has a wide range of interests

Lewis Hamilton has a very active life outside the world of F1 as he engages in a wide array of hobbies. There are things he follows casually, and ventures he dives into head-first because he wants to make something big out of it.

Talking about the latter, fashion is the first thing that often comes to his mind. He is actively involved in the field and hangs out at fashion shows all over the world.

Who can forget Hamilton buying a table at the 2021 MET gala for up-and-coming black fashion designers? He did so to show his commitment to the industry and promote diversity at the same time.

Additionally, Hamilton is a huge fan of adventure sports. He spends time surfing and is an avid skydiver, often doing it multiple times in one day.

Still, thinking about Hamilton’s career away from F1 is difficult. The 38-year-old is the most successful driver of all time, with seven world championships to his name. Who knows, maybe he could have been a record-breaking artist, had he actually pursued music as a career.