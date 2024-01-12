Lewis Hamilton Felt ‘Proud of Sebastian Vettel’ for Publicly Representing His Stand in the BLM Protests in 2020

Despite their storied on track rivalry, Lewis Hamilton shares a deep bond and friendship with Sebastian Vettel. Back in 2020, the seven-time world champion expressed his gratitude towards Vettel for standing up alongside him to support the all-important, Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

While on the Australian talk show – The Project, Hamilton opened up about the aftermath of the George Floyd murder in 2022. Floyd’s death gave birth to the BLM movement and it divided opinions in F1. Hamilton remarked that many required a “conversation” to understand the issue and he was “really proud” that Vettel stood by him and supported the message of inclusivity and tackle the bane of racism.

During the race weekends and the customary national anthem before the Grand Prix, a debate urged about taking a symbolic knee. Whilst many drivers in the paddock, including Max Verstappen refused to abide by the gesture to show solidarity and support for the black and other underrepresented communities, Vettel took the knee with Hamilton on every single occasion.

During the interview, Hamilton clarified that he was not lobbying for the drivers to take the knee. He explained that doing the gesture was a personal choice, and the fact that Vettel did so meant that he did think of the cause and hold it dear to his own heart.

From rivals to friends, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel wrote history in Formula 1

There was a time when both, Hamilton and Vettel were bitter rivals on the F1 track. Their rivalry and tension peaked during the 2017 and 2018 season when they were directly fighting for the championship. However, through the years, this rivalry mellowed and became really good friends.

The peak of their relationship was only apparent during the time Vettel announced his retirement from the sport at the end of 2022. In a wholesome gesture, Hamilton hosted a farewell dinner for Seb, with every single driver on the grid marking their presence.

As Sebastian Vettel bid farewell to the sport, Hamilton had a more than a few words to say. Praising him about his initiatives revolving around the themes of environmental preservation, Hamilton also made an ominous prediction that the 4x champion would be back in the sport, sooner rather than later.