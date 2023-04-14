“Felt Good at the Time”: Lando Norris Laments Over “Horrendous” Experience Away From F1

Lando Norris is one of the most followed F1 drivers on social media. Whoever follows the Brit on social media will know that he is a huge fan of golf, and spends a lot of his free time playing the sport. However, trying to master a new sport is not easy, as Norris recently pointed out on his Instagram account.

Norris posted a video of himself taking a swing and admitted that he felt it looked very good initially. Nevertheless, he soon felt that it wasn’t up to the mark and expressed his disappointment in himself through another Instagram story.

“My swing is so bad still,” the McLaren driver wrote. “Felt good at the time, but looks horrendous. Not happy with it.”

To be fair to Norris, he admitted in a recent interview that it hasn’t been a long time since he started playing golf. It was only during the F1 pandemic break, that Norris picked up a golf club for the first time. In the very same interview, he settled a heated debate involving former McLaren teammate and friend, Carlos Sainz.

Lando Norris settles Carlos Sainz debate with complete honesty

Norris and Sainz became really close during the latter’s two years stint in McLaren. They developed a good friendship both in F1 and away from the sport. Often, they would be seen engaging in other activities together, such as playing golf.

Practicing my golf swing with an imaginary golf club… hbu? — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) October 9, 2020

While the two have engaged in banter about each other’s golf game in the past, fans have often wondered who is actually better. During a podcast with Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley, Norris confirmed that it was Sainz, who was the better golfer.

Norris explains reason behind golf shortcomings

Norris was honest when he spoke about Sainz being a better golfer than him, and he gave a very logical reason behind his own shortcomings. Norris revealed that he started playing golf in 2020 whereas Sainz has been playing the sport practically his whole life.

This is why Norris admits that despite his best efforts, Sainz, who now drives for Ferrari, defeats him comfortably when they go golfing. However, he also pointed out that his competitive nature urges him to never give up, and that he keeps playing the sport regularly in order to get better.