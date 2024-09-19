Lewis Hamilton Gives Professional ‘Advice’ to Young Kid Who Aspires to Be Like Him

Lewis Hamilton came across a clip of a young female racer expressing her desire to become an F1 driver like him. Not all aspiring young drivers succeed in reaching the pinnacle of motorsport. However, the young female hopeful received some words of wisdom from the seven-time champion.

After watching the clip, Hamilton highlighted the positives of the clip and also gave general advice for everyone working toward a dream, not just in motorsport. He said, “I love that she’s so focused, she knows exactly what she wants, and that she sounds like she’s not going to stop until she gets it and that’s really, no matter what it is that you’re passionate about, you’ve got to focus on it and just chase, chase, chase and that’s I think what she can do.”

“No matter what it is that you’re passionate about, you’ve got to focus on it and just chase, chase, chase. Education is the key….”- Lewis sharing some advice for young drivers F1academy pic.twitter.com/1lLvCByIF6 — JustM (@maylhrari) September 18, 2024

He also pointed out the importance of education which builds a foundation in young adults. The same foundation translates to work ethic and discipline that later helps an individual achieve their goals.

Hamilton has overcome all the setbacks he faced in life through a similar work ethic. If it wasn’t for his burning desire and dedication to be an F1 driver, a young boy from Stevenage wouldn’t be on top of the F1 world.

His example has inspired many and continues to do so until today. The Briton’s charity is also spreading this belief across the less privileged and underrepresented groups. This practice has become contagious as the biggest underrepresented group in motorsport is women. Although, now F1 is taking active steps to promote women in motorsport.

How F1 Academy is paving the way for women racers

For the first time in its history, F1 started an official female feeder series — the F1 Academy. The Academy headed by Susie Wolff has one goal and that’s to promote women in motorsport. Despite racing on just seven weekends in 2024, there is immense support for the series. The Academy houses five teams with three drivers each.

What’s incredible is all 10 F1 teams on the grid support and personally back the multiple drivers in the Academy. This support and recognition have created a lot of opportunities for the female hopefuls — changing the perspective toward women in motorsport and giving them a level playing field.

Several F1 Academy drivers like Doriane Pin and Abbi Pulling have shown a lot of promise to move up the feeder series ladder towards F1. The 2023 champion Marta Garcia is already racing in the Formula Regional European Championship with Pin also making jumping in as her teammate for a few rounds.