“What is Mick Schumacher doing?”– Watch Haas superstar being an imposter in Mercedes garage; Toto Wolff reacts awkwardly

Mick Schumacher accidentally gets lost in the Mercedes garage during the Canadian Grand Prix race; Toto Wolff’s reaction says it all.

During the Canadian Grand Prix race, Mick Schumacher’s car got halt in the middle. The German couldn’t resume his contention and had to retire from the race.

However, prior to that, something strange happened with the Haas driver. Before the race, he lost his way to his own garage. Instead, he accidentally got into Mercedes’ garage.

The German race driver couldn’t fathom where to go for a few seconds until Mercedes’s crew showed him the backdoor. Meanwhile, several Mercedes members didn’t know how to react to it including Toto Wolff.

WHAT IS MICK DOING?? Why is he lost?? Why is he like this???😭😭 pic.twitter.com/453FWyXRGz — alison 💌🪩 (@sunshinemick47) June 19, 2022

Apparently, the Mercedes engineers were viewing some data when this happened. Lewis Hamilton was also there, but the Briton didn’t notice him.

F1 Twitter reacts to Mick Schumacher walking through Mercedes garage

The video soon caused a laughter riot. Many F1 Twitter users gave hilarious reactions to it, because how often does one see a driver from the opposite team in their garage.

“Can’t believe I defended this man” pic.twitter.com/Yhb5ofUKGH — alison 💌🪩 (@sunshinemick47) June 19, 2022

the golden retriever energy is high with this one https://t.co/T5TTtfAZL2 — jo (@letpmorebegin) June 20, 2022

Also read: F1 fans gutted after Mick Schumacher loses yet another opportunity to score first career points

A terrible ending for Haas superstar

Schumacher had an unfortunate end to his race on Sunday. The German had a promising start to the race from the P6, which could have fetched him his first career points in F1.

But destiny had other plans for him. Meanwhile, his Haas teammate also had a terrible ending to his challenge in Canada. In the end, Haas brought no points from the race.

Surely, Guenther Steiner would be recalling his rant from the season 1 episode 1 of drive to survive. As this race is nothing short of the blunders in Melbourne back then.

Also read: Kevin Magnussen believes Alpine driver’s joke to the FIA ruined his Canadian GP