Lewis Hamilton’s Infamous Police Charge Was a $7000 Blessing to Charity

Lewis Hamilton was once infamously pulled over by the Australian Police for performing a burnout on the streets. Back in 2010, the police after the incident revealed that the then-McLaren driver “deliberately lost the traction of the tires“. As a result of this incident, Hamilton was charged. Soon after this infamous incident took place, Hamilton’s silver Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 was sold in an auction for a $7,000 profit at a charity.

According to carsguide.com.au, Hamilton’s super sedan had a book price of $150,000. However, an unnamed Mercedes-Benz dealer bought the car for $157,000. The extra cash made from the sale of the car went to the Alannah and Madeline Foundation. This was the official charity of the Australian Grand Prix.

After the car was sold, Mercedes-Benz Australia spokesman David McCarthy revealed that they chose to give the extra cash to a charity as they had no interest in benefiting from the sale of Hamilton’s car. The Briton‘s car itself was a loaner of Mercedes-Benz Australia.

It was part of a group of vehicles that the company provided to drivers and teams during the Australian GP. McCarthy then also explained how it was unsurprising that Hamilton’s car would generate immense interest from prospective buyers.

“That’s hardly surprising. I suppose everyone likes a celebrity. Cars with a famous owner have always attracted big money,” he explained. While the proceeds of the sale were ultimately donated to a good cause, Hamilton was embarrassed by his actions.

Lewis Hamilton revealed what he “did was silly“

Soon after the Australian Police charged Lewis Hamilton for his actions, the Briton apologized for it. He said, “I was driving in an overexuberant manner and, as a result, was stopped by the police. What I did was silly, and I want to apologize for it”.

The police then explained how upset and embarrassed Hamilton was because of his actions. However, they did make it clear that the former McLaren driver was extremely cooperative with their investigation.

Hamilton was charged for performing a burnout on Fitzroy Street, a road near the Australian Grand Prix track. A few hours before this incident, he had clocked in the fastest lap time during one of Friday’s practice sessions.