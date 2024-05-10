Lewis Hamilton Invested $20 Million In Changing the World – Could It All Go Down the Drain At Ferrari?

Lewis Hamilton will move to Ferrari in 2025, completing a blockbuster move that will change F1’s landscape. With that, other things in Hamilton’s vicinity are poised to change as well, including his foundation, Mission 44. Still unclear about the future, CEO Jason Arthur talks about whether Hamilton can work hand-in-hand with Ferrari.

Arthur was a guest in the latest episode of the ‘Track Limits’ podcast, where the hosts asked him about the impact Hamilton’s Ferrari transfer will have on Mission 44. He said,

“As Lewis transitions to working with Ferrari, Mission 44 hopefully, will develop strong links with Ferrari too.”

Nonetheless, Arthur remains uncertain about the extent to which they can work with the Maranello-based outfit. Recognizing that Ferrari is a huge brand, he knows that having them provide a platform to bring about change will be huge.

“They’ve [Ferrari] done some work in embracing diversity,” he added. “If they grow that, working with Mission 44 enables them to grow that further, you know, that’s only good for the sport overall.”

Hamilton knows what it is like to face adversity and be a victim of discrimination. Being the only black driver in F1, it is his dream to have people from more diverse backgrounds in the paddock. In his bid to achieve the same, Hamilton invested $20 million in Mission 44 and also started the Hamilton Commission in 2022, and Mercedes helped him immensely with the same.

So, it is unlikely that Hamilton would have agreed to a Ferrari move had the outfit not guaranteed him help with his off-track ventures.

Ferrari promised Lewis Hamilton more than on-track success

One of the main reasons behind Hamilton leaving Mercedes is the Silver Arrows’ underperformance. Since 2022, they have fielded cars that compete in the midfield, and Hamilton has gone without a race win for almost three years now.

At 39, he wants a fair shot at winning his eighth world title. And for that, Ferrari seemed like his best shot (in terms of available seats). Additionally, it is also one of the most iconic teams in the sport, and Hamilton’s had a dream of donning the red overalls someday.

Ferrari offered Hamilton a $100 million-a-year salary. His total contract is rumored to be worth north of $400 million. The team’s President John Elkann also reportedly guaranteed Hamilton financial involvement in his 0ff-track ventures like Mission 44.

If Elkann funds Mission 44 like promised, Hamilton could end up getting an even bigger platform to spread his messages.