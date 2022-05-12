“Lewis Hamilton is a very good friend of mine” – Maluma went around the Miami GP looking for the seven-time world champion to give him a hug

Amidst the flood of celebrities at the Miami GP, Columbian artist Maluma went around looking for his good friend Lewis Hamilton.

F1 saw its first-ever race in Florida as it kicked off the most-awaited Miami GP last weekend. Along with the usual racing, the track was packed with celebrities and music festivals. Amidst the crowd was also the well-known Columbian artist Maluma looking for his good friend Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton garnered a lot of celebrity attention on the track given that he is one of the GOATs of the sport. The former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama, was also present in the Silver Arrows’ paddock to greet the seven-time world champion.

The event in the sunshine state photographed a league of the champions when the Mercedes star got together with Michael Jordan, David Beckham and Tom Brady. The picture had millions of fans around the world going into a frenzy.

Similarly, Maluma was also keen to meet his good friend at the track. When asked, “if he had any friends in F1 as in ‘drivers’?” Maluma said, “Of course, Lewis. I’m looking for Lewis Hamilton. He is a very good friend of mine, I am going to go give him a hug.”

Q: “Do you have friends in F1 as in ‘drivers’?” 🗣️ @maluma:

“Of course, Lewis I’m looking for @LewisHamilton he is a very good friend of mine, I am going to go give him a hug” [Vía: @DAZN_ES]✨ pic.twitter.com/wVm8zVt3ol — Beautiful Sir Lewis🏅 (@beautifulsirlew) May 11, 2022

The two had buddied up recently at the Paris fashion week and also at the MetGala.

Lewis Hamilton fumes at Miami GP

For the fourth consecutive time, Hamilton was outperformed by his new teammate George Russell at the Miami GP. Despite tumbling down to P15, Russell had the pace and strategic foresight to work his way through the pack and finish P5.

Meanwhile, Hamilton finished at P6. Due to this, the 37-year-old delivered frosty responses both during and after the race.

However, the Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott defended the team’s approach and said, “The safety car came at completely the wrong time for Lewis.”

“If we didn’t pit him, he was always going to have George behind him on a much newer tyre. If we did pit him, he would lose track position to George, he would end up behind George on track.”

