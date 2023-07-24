Lewis Hamilton Is in Astonishing “Short-Term Memory” Situation as He Is Trying to Form Conspiracy Around Red Bull’s DRS Pace

Lewis Hamilton has recently claimed that Red Bull seemed to have lost their DRS advantage throughout the season. He said it after he grabbed the pole position at the recently concluded Hungarian Grand Prix. But F1 expert Scott Mitchell Malm, while speaking on the Race F1 Podcast, believes Hamilton is suffering from a “short-term memory” situation.

Advertisement

Hamilton, following the conclusion of the Hungarian qualifying, asked where the DRS advantage that RB-19 usually has suddenly vanished. Furthermore, Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz believes that the Mercedes driver has been pushing the media to investigate this matter, reported Express UK.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/redbullracing/status/1683450958913650691?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

But Malm believes this was not the first time the Austrian stable had shown such traits. Admittedly, Charles Leclerc, who took pole back in Baku this season, also looked faster than the Red Bulls.

Malm criticizes Hamilton for his memory

Malm, reacting to Hamilton’s complaint from the Hungarian Grand Prix, criticized him. He said that Lewis Hamilton was not right with his findings, as Red Bull has shown this trait on multiple occasions.

He said in The Race F1 Podcast, “The short-term memory situation is astonishing to me because this has been the case for a of races this season.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Max33Verstappen/status/1683178597673062402?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following this, he emphasized how the RB19 has shown a decent pace in the qualifying, but later on in the race, they are always mighty. Even the Red Bull people knew they would have a better race on Sunday.

Advertisement

Red Bull managed to keep their dominance despite a qualifying setback

Max Verstappen and Red Bull maintained their dominance around the Hungaroring as they clinched yet another milestone. With Verstappen claiming his seventh back-to-back victories, he helped his team reach the staggering milestone of 12 straight wins.

Even though the two-time world champion didn’t like the balance of the car and was struggling throughout the qualifying, the RB19s mighty pace sent him home with over 33 seconds to spare.

Nevertheless, the Milton-Keynes-based team maintained its edge and is still utterly dominant throughout the season. It’ll be interesting to see if they can pass the season undefeated.