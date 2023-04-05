“Lewis Hamilton Is Such a Legend” – Mercedes Star’s Courage Impresses Nina Dobrev’s Boyfriend Shaun White

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest F1 drivers in the history of motorsport but racing the fastest cars is not the only sport that the Briton wants to be limited to. The 7x world champion is an adrenaline junkie and during his vacations, he tries his hands out on multiple adventure sports.

Apart from Surfing, Sky diving, learning to fly a plane, or even dirt biking, Hamilton is a huge fan of skateboarding and snowboarding. And similar to his routine profession, the Briton has not failed to impress the world with his skills in other sports.

The Mercedes star has also left his 3x Olympic gold medallist in snowboarding pal, Shaun White, amazed by his skills in snowboarding. In the latest video released by White on his Instagram, the American could not help but appreciate the Briton after he re-enacted a tough snowboarding skill smoothly.

Lewis Hamilton inspired Shaun White with his champion’s mindset

A few months ago, Hamilton buzzed the internet as he made a trip to Antarctica with his close friends. That trip triggered rumors about his current relationship status after a video released on the internet showed Hamilton cosying up with a mystery lady in a Jacuzzi.

But that was not the only highlight of his winter trip to Antarctica. As it turns out, Hamilton also tried his hands out at something not many would dare to do. Having gone on the trip with White, the entire pack of friends went out for a bit of snowboarding in the snowy exteriors of the Antarctic.

White, being a professional snowboarder showed off his skills by cruising down the now on his snowboard into the icy cold Antarctic water. Hamilton could not resist the thrill of it and followed White trying out to re-enact the same move, but he failed.

However, that did not let his willingness die. As White explained in his post on Instagram, “Hamilton is such a legend. He had the guts to follow me over the Antarctic water, and after not making it he immediately hiked back up, soaking wet and freezing to do it again! That’s the champion’s mindset and I loved seeing it.”