Lewis Hamilton Joins Max Verstappen in Calling for F1 Returning to Africa

F1 as a sport has witnessed massive growth over the last few years. The sport’s popularity has increased immensely in several countries like the United States of America, which has been a financial success for the organizers and F1. Two-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen, however, wants F1 to focus more on African countries, and this suggestion was approved by Lewis Hamilton.

F1 last raced in Africa in 1993, with the South African GP. Since then, there hasn’t been a single race on the continent and the entire F1 community is calling for its return. Verstappen stated that he would love for Liberty Media to focus more on Africa than expanding in the USA. Hamilton, who is a huge advocate for racial equality, has also stated on multiple occasions that racing in Africa will be his dream.

Hamilton considers South Africa to be his motherland and hopes that F1 makes a comeback to Kyalami Circuit before he decides to retire.

Despite their on-track differences, both Hamilton and Verstappen stars are on the same page when it comes to making F1 more diverse.

Will Lewis Hamilton fulfill his wish of racing in Africa?

F1 was always the pinnacle of motorsports, but its growth has been massive in recent years. A huge reason behind this is the release of Netflix’s Drive to Survive. The show brings in a horde of new fans into the sport every single season and the biggest positive effect of its popularity has been visible in the American market.

We head into the 2023 season with not one, not two, but three races set to take place in the US. The Austin GP has been a mainstay in the calendar since 2012 but Miami got added to the mix in 2022. In 2023, we will have the iconic Las Vegas strip feature on the F1 calendar as the sin city gears up to host the penultimate race of the season.

South Africa – here we come! 🇿🇦🤩 🗓 Sunday, March 29 – save the date and join @MercedesAMGF1 @RenaultF1Team & @redbullracing on the streets of Johannesburg, along with special guest, 1979 world champion @JScheckter!#F1 #F1Festivals — Formula 1 (@F1) February 20, 2020

F1 is a sport that is driven by money and that is something the American audience offers. Over the last few years, we have heard rumors of F1 in talks with the organizers in South Africa to bring the sport back to the country. However, they never materialized into anything concrete.

Hamilton hoping for a bounceback 2023 season

2022 was a very difficult year for Hamilton. The 38-year-old struggled to get up to speed with the W13, which was already slower than the Red Bull and Ferrari cars. To add insult to injury, his new teammate George Russell settled into the team very quickly and brought home their only win of the season.

Heard you wanted some W14 video. 🖤🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZbUxjIVPue — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 15, 2023

For Hamilton, it was the first time he went through an entire F1 season without winning a race. The seven-time world champion will definitely be hoping for a better year behind the wheel of the W14, as he tries to challenge for his eighth championship.