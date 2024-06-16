Lewis Hamilton Joins the Mission to Raise Funds for a Cause Close to His Heart

A staunch activist in increasing the representation of people of color in various fields, Lewis Hamilton has always taken a stand against any disparity. A businessman himself, the British driver wants to empower more people with similar backgrounds to rise through the ranks and make a name for themselves. To further the same cause, Hamilton recently visited a fundraising dinner in London.

Organized by British entrepreneur and fashion designer Emma Grede, the dinner saw various big names in the business industry be a part of it. The primary cause of the fundraiser was to collect money to invest in small businesses owned by black people.

Aurora James helped Grede organize the event, which took place in Grede’s home in London. James is a Canadian activist and fashion designer who founded the fashion label called ‘Brother Vellies.’ The primary goal of the label is to promote traditional African design practices and techniques.

Meanwhile, Emma Grede is the CEO and Co-Founder of Good American. Additionally, she is also a founding partner in brands like Skims and Safely. The efforts of Grede and James play right into the wheelhouse of Lewis Hamilton, who is doing his best to increase the visibility of black people in the business realm.

Lewis Hamilton making huge strides to inspire black entrepreneurs

Lewis Hamilton has always been the one to walk the walk instead of talking the talk. When it came to increasing the visibility of black people in major businesses, the Briton became a part of a consortium that took over the AFC West team, Denver Broncos.

Part-Owner of the Denver Broncos, Sir Lewis Hamilton, at last night’s Sunday Night Football game. #NFL #F1 pic.twitter.com/6aGoaEwi9d — deni (@fiagirly) December 11, 2023

Constantly pushing for diversity, the seven-time world champion noticed a lack of black ownership in the NFL. Thus, he admittedly “jumped” at the opportunity to become part owner of a team in the league. “Melody Hobson called me and said she had this amazing opportunity and would I like to a part of it, and I jumped at it.”

Co-ownership of an NFL team is only a small part of the business acumen of Lewis Hamilton. His Mission 44 initiative tackles the problem on a much larger scale. It aims to empower young people to overcome social injustice and become successful in the field of their choosing.