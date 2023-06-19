Lewis Hamilton Jokes About Fernando Alonso’s Reflexes Following the Canadian GP Battle

Fernando Alonso is having a brilliant 2023 season in F1 with Aston Martin. Despite being 41 years old, Alonso has been putting in top performances, like in Canada, where he managed to fend off Lewis Hamilton and finish P2. However, after the race, Hamilton joked about Alonso’s diminishing reflexes, as the two shared a wholesome moment together.

Hamilton started the Canadian GP in P3, behind Fernando Alonso, who lined up on the front row. However, by the time they headed into the first corner, the Mercedes driver had already managed to get past Alonso.

Even though Alonso had a good reaction time, Hamilton was much quicker. And the fact that his car seemed to bog down on the second part of the start procedure, did not really help Alonso. Hamilton breezed past him and took second place.

Alonso would later make amends as he passed Hamilton on the back straight on lap 23 to regained P2. The Spaniard managed to hold on to his position till the end of the race and took his sixth podium of the season.

Lewis Hamilton jokes about Fernando Alonso becoming old

Following the race, the drivers got on with their routine media interviews. Hamilton and Alonso were standing near each other, talking to their respective interviewers, when the Spaniard overheard Hamilton joking about him.

Hamilton was talking about the start of the race and how he overtook Alonso when he commented with a wide grin, “His reaction’s a little slow! It’s an age thing!” The interviewer started laughing and noticing that Alonso is also listening in, asked the Spaniard for a reply.

Alonso also broke into laughter but replied instantly, “Austria, two weeks’ time!” indicating that he will demonstrate his reflexes on the track against Hamilton when they get back to racing in Austria in two weeks’ time.

Alonso went on and patted on Hamilton’s shoulder making it clear that he had taken the joke in good fun and everything was fine between the two drivers. The duo continued on with their respective interviews following the banter.

The 2023 season so far for Hamilton and Alonso

Fernando Alonso is having a brilliant run of form as of late. He has managed to claim six podiums in the first eight races of the season.

As for Lewis Hamilton, the start of the season was quite difficult for him as Mercedes could not manage to get their car to perform at its highest potential. However, ever since the upgrade package arrived in Monaco, the Silver Arrows have made huge strides forward.

The silver arrows claimed a double podium finish at the Spanish GP and overtook Aston Martin in the Constructor’s Standings. Hamilton claimed his second podium in a row with his P3 finish in Canada. The Briton would want to continue this form and slowly close their gap to Red Bull at the top.