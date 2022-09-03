Lewis Hamilton keen on owning a stake in $4.2 Billion Premier League team takeover

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton has shown interest in joining Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy English Premier League club Manchester United.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the wealthiest drivers in the current F1 grid. He earns $55 Million a season driving for Mercedes. And the Briton has been wise on his investments.

Ahead of the 2022 summer break, the Mercedes driver brought a stake in the NFL team Denver Broncos. And now, the racer has set his sights on a new acquisition.

It has recently emerged that the Glazer Family, who owns English Premier League club Manchester United, are looking for buyers. And one of the interested buyers is INEOS owner Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe is considered Britain’s richest man, with an estimated net worth of $20 Billion. He is also a part owner of the Mercedes F1 team and Toto Wolff.

Hamilton and Ratcliffe are quite close. And the duo had jointly bid to buy Chelsea Football Club when the London-based team went on sale earlier this year.

Ratcliffe is a boyhood supporter of Man Utd and is seriously interested in buying the team. And having recently acquired another major Sports team, Hamilton is quite ambitious in adding another team to his portfolio.

Why does Lewis Hamilton want to buy a stake in Manchester United?

During the summer break, Lewis Hamilton was holidaying in Africa. And at the same time, Jim Ratcliffe had shown a great interest in buying Manchester United.

The Mercedes F1 team part-owner has been serious about buying the football club valued at $4.2 Billion. And with the Glazers open to selling the club, it might as well be a change in ownership for the esteemed club.

Ahead of the 2022 Dutch GP, Hamilton claimed that he hadn’t spoken to Jim since returning from Africa. But Lewis says he will be interested in joining Ratcliffe’s bid if he doesn’t mind.

Hamilton claimed, “I haven’t had time to catch up with Jim since I was in Namibia. I haven’t had a call from him asking if I want to be involved in that just yet But I do want to get more and more involved in teams.”

Lewis has been vocal about racial discrimination and inclusivity. And through this investment, he wants to bring a change. He added, “I really do believe in black ownership which there’s a lack of in sports.”

Lewis possesses a driven, winning mentality to keep performing at the highest level. This can be evident from his 103 race wins and 7 Championship titles. Maybe, Man Utd can benefit from having an owner like Hamilton, having suffered a slump and fall from grace in recent years!

