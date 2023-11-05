Lewis Hamilton Might Get an Advantage in the Championship Battle Following the Belated Protest by Haas Against Sergio Perez

As F1 races in Brazil at the Sao Paulo GP, Haas has launched a surprise protest requesting the FIA to review the track limit infringements at the United States GP, as per The Race, If and when the FIA looks into the matter, Lewis Hamilton could benefit greatly in his quest of finishing P2 in the standings ahead of Sergio Perez.

Advertisement

While Haas has not revealed the exact details of their protest, it is understood that it has something to do with drivers going over track limits on the inside of turn 6. Alex Albon was given a 5-second time penalty for violating track limits at that spot. However, several other drivers did the same but managed to get away without any penalty.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FastestPitStop/status/1717842614739718223?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

This includes Sergio Perez. Auto Motor und Sport spotted that Perez cut the inside of Turn 6 on several occasions. Despite that, his name was only listed once in the list of drivers who were noted by the FIA to have violated track limits.

If the FIA does indeed review the footage and comes up with a new decision, it would mean that Nico Hulkenberg would be promoted from P10 to P7. But it would also mean that Sergio Perez would drop down the order to P10.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1720800553372930240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This would have major implications in his championship fight with Lewis Hamilton. Heading into the Brazilian GP weekend, Perez is 20 points ahead of Hamilton. But if the finishing order for the US GP is changed, the lead will come down to a just 11 points.

Sergio Perez managed to get away due to a lack of evidence

As per the laws laid down in the International Sporting Code, a team has the right to review any decision within 14 days of the event. Therefore, the window to lodge a protest is still open for the United States GP and Haas were just in time for it.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/formula1god/status/1720844857613164822?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Back in Austin, the stewards had already stated that there were a few possible track infringements at Turn 6. However, they did not penalize any of the concerned drivers because of a lack of evidence.

Thus, it does not seem like the FIA will suddenly come up with new footage following the protest, and therefore, Perez should be safe. However, in case he does get penalized, the Mexican driver would need to make the best out of the last three race weekends to hold on to P2 in the championship against Hamilton.