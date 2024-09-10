mobile app bar

Yuki Tsunoda Reveals He Had to ‘Suffer’ the Entire Summer Without His Favorite Drink Negroni; Explains Why

Pranay Bhagi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Yuki Tsunoda Reveals He Had to ‘Suffer’ the Entire Summer Without His Favorite Drink Negroni; Explains Why

Yuki Tsunoda

Credits- IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Besides being a huge foodie, Yuki Tsunoda has a particular fondness for cocktails—especially Negronis. However, during race weekends, he rarely has the time to enjoy alcoholic beverages, making him eager to indulge during the summer break. Unfortunately, due to his race result in Belgium, he wasn’t able to do so.

Tsunoda recently appeared on the F1: Beyond the Grid podcast, where host Tom Clarkson revealed that he had a Negroni last year after finishing P10 at Spa-Francorchamps. When asked if Tsunoda enjoyed one again this season, the Japanese driver responded with a no.

“To do that [have a Negroni], I need to score points,” the RB driver said, “And unfortunately this year, I wasn’t able to score any points in the last race before summer break which was in Spa. So yeah, I had to suffer the whole summer break without Negroni.” 

The Japanese driver explained how having negroni is his way of celebrating after scoring points. Not having one during the entirety of the three-week summer break was a huge motivation for him to come back stronger in the second half of the season.

Rather than celebrating his seven points finishes so far this season—his highest ever—he chose to punish himself for not scoring in the final race before the summer break.

Tsunoda went on to explain that a Negroni is best enjoyed before eating, showcasing his deep knowledge and passion for food and drink, just as the paddock rumors suggest. As a result, he’s a popular choice among other F1 drivers when it comes to hanging out.

Hamilton, Alonso, and Ricciardo pick Tsunoda as party companion

During a PR event earlier this year, F1 drivers were asked to pick two stars from the current grid for a night out. Daniel Ricciardo quipped and asked his teammate Tsunoda if he was old enough to drink. The 24-year-old was, and he became Ricciardo’s first choice.

Lewis Hamilton admitted that he had heard some fun stories about Tsunoda and would take him out. Two-time World champion Fernando Alonso followed suit.

Ricciardo, Lando Norris, and Carlos Sainz were also popular choices in the F1 paddock, but Tsunoda remained the top pick by far. Known for his expertise in food and drink, he is also considered a genuinely fun person to hang out with.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is an F1 Journalist at the Sportsrush. He's been following the sport since 2010 and has been a Sebastian Vettel enthusiant since then. He started his F1 journalism journey two years ago and has written over 1300 articles. As an Aston Martin supporter, he hopes for Fernando Alonso to win the 3rd title. Apart from F1, anything with an engine and wheel intruiges him. In true petrolhead sense, he often travels across the country on his motorcycle.

Read more from Pranay Bhagi

Share this article

Don’t miss these