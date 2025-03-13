Lando Norris Finds Ed Sheeran to Be the Suitable Choice for F1’s Super Bowl-Like Half-Time Show

In recent years, Formula 1’s popularity has started to rival the likes of established American sports leagues such as the NFL. Yet, there are many aspects of the sport that F1 cannot take a leaf out of. For instance, half-time shows.

Half-time shows — which have become a staple at events like the Super Bowl — cannot happen in F1 owing to the Grand Prix format. However, if it ever were to be adopted, Lando Norris knows just the guy to headline it.

The McLaren driver sat down with SPORTbible to answer a few fan questions recently. One fan asked Norris to pick an act to book if F1 ever had a half-time show like the star-studded Super Bowl.

While the four-time Grand Prix winner admitted that he wasn’t super knowledgeable about the music industry, he found an easy pick. “I would just answer simply, Ed Sheeran,” he replied. Now, if the British singer agrees to a performance at an F1 event, that would be a rarity, as he has even turned down headlining the Super Bowl half-time show.

He doesn’t feel anyone would want to see him perform at the Super Bowl. “I think that would be the only way that I would do it, is if I was joining someone else,” the 34-year-old said, per The Rolling Stone.

Ed Sheeran says he would only play the Super Bowl Halftime Show if he’s joining someone else: “I don’t have pizazz. Like, all of these amazing performers — I’m just not that. I’m not gonna have dancers on stage. I’m not gonna have fireworks and blah blah […] I don’t think that… pic.twitter.com/dbPAOHCT6C — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 16, 2023

The Super Bowl half-time show headlined by the likes of Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, and The Weeknd has set the standard quite high, per Sheeran. He doesn’t think he can match that.

As for a concert at an F1 Grand Prix, however, Norris had a great argument to convince Sheeran. The 25-year-old explained that he knew most of the lyrics of Sheeran’s songs and it would be easier for him to sing along.

Despite a Super Bowl-style half-time show being far from materializing for F1, since Liberty Media’s arrival as the commercial rights holder of the championship, the sport has seen itself go through its own Americanization with many aspects introduced into its format.

How the US transformed Formula 1

Going into the latest era of the sport, the plan of action for Liberty Media was clear: conquer America. With the introduction of the Miami GP during the 2023 season, the sport saw many aspects of American sports become involved in the paddock.

For instance, the Miami GP saw drivers walk onto the grid before the race start in a fashion akin to the customary walk down seen during NBA matches. Moreover, the inaugural race also saw drivers come onto the podium wearing NFL helmets.

The 2025 calendar will once again see the sport host three races across the United States of America. And Liberty Media has plans to add more races in America going into the future. Naturally, with the likes of Las Vegas and Miami attracting many celebrities, the introduction of performances before a race starts is a possibility Liberty may ponder over.

Currently, concerts do take place during a Grand Prix weekend, however, they are scheduled to take place after official sessions are over and not on the tarmac.