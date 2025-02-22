mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton on Picking the Suit That Would Make His Iconic Ferrari Image Stand ‘The Test of Time’

Lewis Hamilton s Ferrari Test Lewis Hamilton drives a Scuderia Ferrari car for the first time at Circuito di Fiorano in Fiorano Modenese, Italy | Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

No social media announcement picture in F1 history made waves like Lewis Hamilton’s first day at Ferrari. It broke the internet, even though the move had been decided a year earlier.

In the picture, Hamilton stood with a focused look on his face, wearing a classy black suit with an overcoat, on a rain-soaked pavement in front of founder Enzo Ferrari’s iconic house, where a Ferrari F40 was also parked.

It went on to become the most-liked F1-related social media photo of all time, with over 5.5 million double taps on Instagram. Many experts, including former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan, claimed that it would be used for years to come. “What I thought was unbelievably eye-catching — that photograph of Lewis Hamilton in that coat. It just depicts why I think Ferrari went for him. He’s box office, absolutely,” the Irishman said.

As it turns out, Hamilton wanted this photo to be a huge hit and recently spoke about his choices leading up to his first working day at Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion was sure he was going to wear a suit. The occasion itself called for it. “I knew exactly what suit I wanted and how it looked. And when I did find it, I was like, it’s that one,” Hamilton told CNN.

He revealed the F40 was his choice because it’s a ‘dream’ car. “One of the coolest cars that’s ever been made.” 

“And to be in front of that building, that’s the history within all the drivers. You see them take that photo in front of it,” the Stevenage-born driver added.

Hamilton was sure that all the elements combined would make his first-ever Ferrari picture an all-timer. “I wanted it to be an image that would stand the test of time.”

Esteban Ocon’s account of Hamilton’s iconic reveal

Hamilton’s first appearance in Ferrari red was one of the most awaited events of the year. After all, the best driver of all time joined hands with the most decorated team in the sport.

Esteban Ocon, who joined Haas — Ferrari’s customer team — ahead of the 2025 season, was in Maranello when the craze surrounding Hamilton’s reveal was unfolding. This isn’t surprising, as the Kannapolis-based outfit receives many of its technical resources from Ferrari’s base in Italy.

Thankfully for Ocon, the timing was impeccable.

“I was lucky enough to be in the same place on the same day because I was also at the Ferrari simulator,” he told Canal +. “There was a crazy atmosphere, people were going crazy and it’s just wonderful to see that there’s so much passion for Ferrari…” 

The Frenchman also predicted that the excitement surrounding Hamilton at Ferrari will only increase as the season progresses. He also cannot wait to share the track with the legendary Briton. “So yeah, I can’t wait to be able to fight on track with him, that’s for sure.”

