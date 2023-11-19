Lewis Hamilton Passes Final Judgement on Las Vegas GP Spectacle: “Really Wasn’t Expecting…”

After much backlash around the track layout, the weather conditions, the inconvenience to the locals, and the various safety hazards for the drivers, the Las Vegas GP came to a successful conclusion, with Max Verstappen registering his 18th win of the season. Meanwhile, having lost out on a P2 finish in the driver’s standings this season, Lewis Hamilton gave his final opinion on the spectacle that was the Las Vegas GP.

Speaking to the media after the race, as seen in the interview clip uploaded on X by user Soph, the Briton admitted to being grateful for the race being as good as it was. He added it was a positive race while hoping that it was an enjoyable watch for the viewers.

“There was so much overtaking. It was like Baku, but better, you know. And I really wasn’t expecting the track to be so great. But, the more and more laps we did, I just really loved racing and lots of great overtaking opportunities.”

Hamilton also took the opportunity to address all those who were saying negative things about the race in Sin City. The 7-time world champion said he thinks, “Vegas proved them wrong.” Having enjoyed his time racing around The Strip, Hamilton would’ve loved to have secured a higher finish in the race, but certain incidents stopped him from doing so.

Not the best time on the track of Lewis Hamilton in Vegas

Despite sporting a relatively strong car, there was little joy for the Mercedes drivers after they could only manage a P7 and P8 finish in the race. Having secured P7, Hamilton would be far from happy with the result, given he could’ve gotten a better finish. However, the Briton was still optimistic about his result, as he had a good recovery driver throughout. Speaking to the media, Hamilton explained how things went south for him right from the start of the race.

As the cars took their place on the starting grid, Hamilton’s W14 was the only one in the top 16 to feature hard tires. After taking a hit from Carlos Sainz, Hamilton had to step off the accelerator to avoid hitting any other cars, losing a lot of time and places within a few meters. Subsequently, the collision with Oscar Piastri, which the Briton deemed a “racing incident,” left him with a punctured tire. The damage meant Hamilton had to do a full slow lap before he could enter the pit for a tire change. Nonetheless, the Briton put in an impressive recovery drive, showcasing great pace to secure P7 on the grid after an uphill battle.