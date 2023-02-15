Is Lewis Hamilton Retiring?: What Are 7xtime World Champion’s Retirement Plans

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. Statistically, no driver has been more successful than him in the sport’s history as he has the most number of race wins, pole positions, and fastest laps.

Lewis Hamilton has now eclipsed Michael Schumacher’s all-time pole wins when he came first in yesterday’s #ItalianGP qualifying. pic.twitter.com/UGkiEn5KJI — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 3, 2017

However, there is one record that Hamilton is yet to break. Both he and Michael Schumacher are tied at the top for being the drivers with the most number of title wins at seven. In 2021, the former came agonizingly close to winning his eighth championship but lost out on it under controversial circumstances.

Most people expected Hamilton to bounce back with vengeance in 2022, but unfortunately for him and his fans, Red Bull & Ferrari overtook Mercedes in terms of performance. With a slower car, there was little Hamilton could do, as he finished P6 in the Championship and ended the year without a single race win.

Mick Schumacher presenting Lewis Hamilton with one of his dad’s race helmets to commemorate his 91st win ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TuTifm18ph — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 11, 2020

Now 38, Hamilton’s contract runs out at the end of this season, and no renewal has been announced it. On top of that, some rumors have suggested that Hamilton may be looking to give up on his pursuit of the eighth and hang up his helmet at the end of the season.

Will Lewis Hamilton retire after 2023 season?

Hamilton will be hoping that 2023 is a much kinder year to him. For the first time ever, he went through an entire campaign without picking up a race win, which put serious doubts in his head. Towards the end of the last season, he admitted that he was looking forward to not driving the W13 anymore.

However, to make sure that he can fight for the eighth title, Mercedes’ have to make sure that the W14 can compete at the front of the grid on a consistent basis. Talking about his plans after the upcoming season, Hamilton said he is unsure.

In an interview with Sport Bild, Hamilton admitted that he desires to retire as an F1 Champion. However, he does not plan of retiring from Formula 1 in the near future, so even if he wins the championship in 2022, he may stick around for a few more years.

Will Mercedes offer Hamilton new contract?

Hamilton’s current contract with Mercedes ends with the culmination of the 2023 F1 season. Almost everybody wants to see the Stevenage-born driver continue in F1, and that will most likely be the case.

Mercedes Opens Contract Talks With Lewis Hamiltonhttps://t.co/XDakeKhsY5 pic.twitter.com/8HU9qY9PaY — Channels Television (@channelstv) February 15, 2023

During Mercedes’ car launch ahead of the new campaign, Hamilton confirmed that he does not plan on a life away from F1 as of now. He also added that talks about a new contract starting 2024 onwards have started, which means that the 38-year-old is looking to continue making history in F1 with the Brackley based outfit.

F1 isn’t top priority in Hamilton’s life anymore

Hamilton admitted that when he first started racing, the only focus in his life was motorsports. Even when he entered F1, the sport was his top priority in his life, but once he entered into his 30s, he realized that there were more important things in life.

The 7-time world champion thinks that having fun ad making memories with friends & family is much more important than putting all the focus into racing. In the long run, all Hamilton wanted was to create memories as he continued making history in the sport.